Colorado Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis Shares First Impression of 'Go-Go' Offense

At Big 12 Football Media Days, the anticipated Colorado Buffaloes starting quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis gave the latest insight into new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense.

Lewis gave a preview of how the offense will operate and who he anticipates his top targets will be. Here’s a look at Lewis’s analysis of the ‘Go-Go’ offense and what it means for the Buffs’ season outlook.

Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis breaks down Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Lewis has only had one offseason in Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ system, he’s already begun seeing improvements over the Buffs’ previous scheme.

“The ‘Go-Go’ offense is amazing,” said Lewis in an interview with ESPN. “It gives you a lot of opportunities for shots and a lot of short stuff. It’s going to be a lot of yards after the catch with all of the athletes we’ve got. So, just dink and dunks and getting paid off of that.”

The ‘Go-Go’ offense is designed around the players within it, playing to their strengths for its success. That wasn’t the case in former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system in previous years. His spread, pro-style offense put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, relying on him to make plays with his arm and outside the pocket.

That system worked for former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was a rare talent, but there was a significant drop-off after he left the program. Marion’s offense will play to Lewis’s strengths and take some of the pressure off of him by requiring playmakers to run after the catch and first contact.

Who Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis named as his anticipated top targets

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis also named wide receivers Danny Scudero and Kam Perry as players he anticipates as his top targets in the coming season. Both receivers are transfers who were highly productive at their previous schools and are looking to make a successful leap to the Power Four level in 2026.

Scudero was the leading receiver in the FBS in 2025 as he recorded 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns with the San Jose State Spartans. He was coach Deion Sanders’ receiver of choice to represent the Buffaloes at Big 12 Media Days and has emerged as a leader early in his time in Boulder.

As for Perry, he turned heads in the spring season, proving that his production with the Miami University Redhawks was no fluke. In 2025, he totaled 976 yards and six touchdowns, including a catch-of-the-year candidate against the Western Michigan Broncos in the MAC Championship.

Kam Perry hello!



We got a good one going for the MAC Championship between Miami Ohio and Western Michigan!#MACtion #WMUpic.twitter.com/NbLhLc6LnU — CFB Saturday Slate w/ Mick N Bus (@CFB_SatSlate) December 6, 2025

How Brennan Marion can Develop Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lewis can take a step forward in 2026 due to the implementation of the ‘Go-Go’ offense. While he won’t be gathering experience in a pro-style offense, he should find success. The fact that the system puts its playmakers in positions to make plays with the ball in their hands will allow Lewis to ease into the role of starting for a full season.

His receivers won’t be the only ones helping him out, either, as Colorado’s running backs are expected to see a major boost to their workload as well. Buffs offensive lineman Yahya Attia confirmed during the spring season that Colorado will be making a major shift to a run-first approach in 2026.

“Out of five plays, we’ve got six runs,” said Attia on April 1.

If the Buffaloes can establish the run first, it will open the door for Lewis to find success through the air.

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