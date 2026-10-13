Circling Games for Colorado Receiver Joseph Williams to Dominate In

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams comes out of the bye week carrying a notable streak. Yet one that's overlooked during CU's three-game losing slide.

All the focus centers on what direction Colorado and coach Deion Sanders goes in at quarterback. Especially with No. 11 Utah looming and its loaded, highly-ranked defense. But the Utes will face a wideout who has delivered two straight games of catching 10 receptions or more.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts after his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And Williams' reception count looks ready to go up. Regardless of who takes snaps, as Williams has shined overall amid the schizophrenic quarterback play.

Time to dive into which games sets Williams up to dominate in.

October Games Featuring Nationally Ranked Foes for Colorado

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Johnathan Hall (7) and Utah Utes linebacker Trey Reynolds (10) make a goal line tackle on Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams' biggest test arrives right after the bye. Utah brings arguably the top cornerback tandem in Elijah Reed and Elijah Davis, who have combined for 10 pass breakups. And the Utes are ranked seventh in the nation for total defense, additionally making Utah the best Big 12 defense for 2026.

Utah coach Morgan Scalley knows how to produce NFL caliber defensive backs and his 2026 group will test Williams in coverage. But the next ranked foe Oklahoma State has shown mixed results on defense.

Oklahoma State's Isaiah Chisom (2) and LaDainian Fields (9) tackle Oregon's Da'jaun Riggs (21) second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys, Colorado's Oct. 17 opponent, sit at 50th overall defensively as of Oct. 12. Minus the 59-0 blowout romp of Football Championship Subdivision foe Murray State, Oklahoma State has surrendered 24 points or more against Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

Unranked Kansas State ranks higher defensively at 39th, including allowing 133.4 passing yards per game. So looks like Williams can pick apart Oklahoma State with ease no matter if its Isaac Wilson, Julian Lewis or someone else starting at quarterback, as that signal-caller can trust Williams immediately.

November Slate Including 1 More Ranked foe Left for Colorado

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams and this Buffaloes air attack faces the nation's current No. 106 ranked defense in Arizona State to start November. So that contest sets Williams up to deliver his next 10-catch or more outing even on the road.

Houston presents a far different challenge as the 38th-best defense, plus featuring Jordan Allen and Javion White in the secondary. Fellow safety Jalen Mayo helps form this trio, as all three have a combined 14 pass breakups. UH will aim to seal off the middle of the field in this contest against Williams.

Cincinnati sits at 66th overall defensively, allowing 260 yards through the air, which bodes well for Williams to go off against them before Thanksgiving 2026. UCF lands higher at No. 54 with 236.8 passing yards surrendered. But struggled against Houston and Oklahoma State already.

Projecting Final Joseph Williams Numbers

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams faces one test already: Carrying a struggling passing attack amid the QB issues. He's managed to catch 11 passes against Baylor then 10 versus Texas Tech, the latter developing one of the nation's better defensive units.

Utah looks like his biggest threat to hand him his worst 2026 totals. Unless Colorado somehow finally unlocks the quarterback spot and its offense in general. Houston presents a late season challenge.

The upcoming Oklahoma State and Arizona State contests present his best chance to surpass double-digit receptions and 100 yards.

Projected final numbers: 77 receptions, 1,090 yards, 10 touchdowns

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.