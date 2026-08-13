Colorado Receiver Quentin Gibson Breaks Down Improvement in Fall Camp

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson came into Boulder with a good deal of hype surrounding him. He was listed as a four-star recruit by On3, Rivals and ESPN, but his 2025 season didn’t quite go to plan.

He recorded just 15 catches for 71 yards amid a weak receiver room. However, he believes he has diagnosed the problem and is ready to take a leap forward in year two. He broke down how he plans to do so in his Tuesday press conference.

What held Quentin Gibson back in 2025

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) is tackled by. TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) and TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes offense was nothing short of a train wreck in 2025, which ultimately led to the exit of former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. His scheme didn’t gel well with Gibson, and he revealed that it was a major factor in his struggles.

“Last year, I had a little bit of trouble learning the plays, it being my first year in,” Gibson said. “So, it was a little hard for me. This year, I’ve been coming in and getting going.”

He was far from the only player to struggle in the scheme. The passing game was particularly poor, as leading passer Kaidon Salter threw for just 1,414 yards with 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions. The Buffaloes didn’t see a receiver reach even 900 yards, as leading receiver Omarion Miller tallied 808 yards and eight touchdowns, though he missed a game.

What Quentin Gibson is leaning on for growth in 2026

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Gibson is ready to leave that season in the rear-view mirror. In fall camp, he’s been getting plenty of reps on kick return, which was largely his role last season, but he’s also stepped up at receiver. With injuries to the likes of Danny Scudero and Kam Perry, Gibson has been a feature piece of the offense. He’s leaning on the confidence he’s gained from that experience to carry him into the regular season.

“My confidence is helping me in practice, helping me make the plays,” Gibson said. “I’m meeting what I’m capable of doing.”

While Colorado’s receiver injuries are expected to be cleared up in time for its Week 1 matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Gibson has had a chance to prove himself. With the way he’s performed, he’s forced coaches to think long and hard about his position in the room.

How the Colorado Buffaloes’ veterans are helping Quentin Gibson

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gibson has also been seeing improvement due to what he’s been pulling from the very men he’s competing with. Colorado’s receiver room features a large amount of upperclassmen, including Scudero, Perry and Texas Longhorns transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. As Gibson has performed alongside them, he’s picked up pieces of their games to add to his toolbox.

“They’re all different in ways, so I’ll watch them when they go, and I’ll be like, ‘shoot, I’m going to steal that from you,'” Gibson said.

Gibson will likely be given chances to prove himself as a kick returner off the bat in the regular season, but he hopes to impact the game as a receiver as well. If Colorado’s receiver room continues to battle injuries, or Gibson keeps trending in a positive direction, 2026 could be his breakout season.

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