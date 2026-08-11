Colorado Receiver Quentin Gibson Makes Bold Promise Before Second Season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has continued to give Quentin Gibson opportunities during fall camp, and the second-year receiver said he expects to build on the return work that made him one of the Buffaloes’ more productive freshmen last season.

Gibson, listed at 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, played in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2025 and made two starts. His offensive numbers were modest, with 15 catches for 71 yards, but he became Colorado’s primary kickoff returner and finished second in the Big 12 with 597 return yards and a 23.9-yard average.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m gonna show y’all a lot more than last year,” Gibson said per DNVR's Jake Schwanitz. “That was just a glimpse.”

The Fort Worth, Texas, native has been active in Colorado’s early camp practices and has continued to receive work with the offense while competing for special teams duties. He also drew attention during the first week of camp when he turned a short reception from quarterback Julian Lewis into a touchdown after making a defender miss in the open field.

Gibson looks to expand his role

Gibson arrived at Colorado with a reputation for producing big plays in different ways. He was the 2024 MaxPreps National Player of the Year at North Crowley High School, where he helped lead the Panthers to a 16-0 record and a Texas Class 6A state championship.

During his senior season, Gibson recorded 2,009 receiving yards and 36 receiving touchdowns. He also ran for scores, threw a touchdown pass and returned a punt for a touchdown while accounting for 40 total touchdowns. His performance in the state title game included seven catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns, earning him offensive MVP honors.

Colorado brought him in as a receiver with the ability to contribute immediately on special teams, and he made an impact there in his first season. Gibson handled 25 kickoff returns, recorded four punt returns and started the season opener against Georgia Tech, becoming the fourth true freshman in program history to start a season opener.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 offense gives him another opportunity to take on a bigger role. New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go system is expected to move players around the formation and create space for receivers who can make defenders miss after the catch.

Gibson has worked with a deeper receiver room this fall, including Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr., San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero, Miami (Ohio) transfer Kam Perry and Sacramento State transfer Ernest Campbell. Joseph Williams has also returned after missing spring practice while recovering from a leg injury.

That competition has not changed Gibson’s approach. He said he wants to continue showing that he can contribute on offense and special teams.

Quentin Gibson says he’s going to have a big season this year.



“I’m gonna show you all a lot more than last year, that was just a glimpse.”



On what he can do better as a returner.



“Just trusting my blocks more, if I see a hole, just hit it.” pic.twitter.com/DR9OXuwVvm — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) August 11, 2026

Return game remains a focus

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) moves the ball during an NCAA college football game against ETSU on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gibson said his main point of improvement as a returner is learning to trust the players in front of him.

“Just trusting my blocks more,” Gibson said. “If I see a hole, just hit it.”

That is a natural next step for a young returner. Gibson found room frequently on kickoffs last year, but the Buffaloes did not generate much production from their punt return unit. Colorado finished the 2025 season with 11 punt returns for 79 yards and no touchdowns.

Gibson accounted for four of those returns, totaling 29 yards. He shared punt return work with Quanell Farrakhan Jr., but the job remains open entering the season.

Colorado has also used Tennessee transfer Boo Carter, running back DeKalon Taylor and receiver Ernest Campbell in return drills during camp. Carter arrived with an established SEC resume after averaging 16.5 yards per punt return as a freshman in 2024, while Taylor was a two-time all-conference returner at Incarnate Word.

The competition gives Colorado several options, but Gibson remains a factor because he has already handled both jobs in games. He also knows the speed of college coverage units and has spent the offseason working on the patience required to let blocks develop before committing to a lane.

Colorado Buffaloes' season opener approaches

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado returned to Boulder after opening fall camp in Colorado Springs, where the Buffs practiced at Fountain-Fort Carson High School and spent a week away from their normal routine. The next phase of camp will determine how the receiver rotation and special teams units look heading into the Sept. 3 opener against Georgia Tech.

Gibson has already shown he can contribute in the return game, and he enters his second season with more experience, a new offensive system and a chance to earn more touches.

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