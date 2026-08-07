Colorado Freshman Receiver Turning Heads in Practice Clip

One Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver struggled to catch past 20 receptions in 2025.

But he turned heads right in front of coach Deion Sanders, quarterback Julian Lewis and the rest of his teammates during the beginning of fall camp at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

Yet also drove out fans ridiculing his size and the other players on the field.

The Unheralded Receiver who Put a Colorado Defender in a Blender

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Christian Sarem (48) is tackled by inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) as wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) defends against cornerback Kole Mathis (33) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado entered 2026 fall camp anticipated to see wide receivers Joseph Williams, a trio of transfers with former San Jose State star Danny Scudero, former Texas receiver DeAndre Moore and former Miami (Ohio) receiver Kam Perry.

But yet redshirt freshman Quentin Gibson rose as the one turning heads. And forcing a defender to slip and fall sideways.

Gibson emerged as the recipient of this scrimmage pass from Lewis. The 5-9, 155-pound wideout, though, juked out prized safety transfer from New Mexico State Naeten Mitchell that drew roars from his teammates before turning it into a touchdown.

The Fort Worth, Texas native caught just 15 passes last season after earning two starts, becoming just the fourth-ever true freshman to start in a game in Colorado history. He also settled for just 71 yards.

But he ate up chunks of yardage by putting Mitchell in a blender which energized the Buffaloes. Now fans will hope that type of move translates over to the season opener against Georgia Tech and the other 11 regular season foes.

Quentin Gibson Turns Heads on Another Catch for Colorado

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gibson clearly wants to see the field. Because that ankle-break move on Mitchell wasn't his lone massive catch of the afternoon.

The diminutive wideout torched the defense deep down the sidelines here on a separate play:

Julian Lewis to Quentin Gibson for a chunk gain ⚡️



🎥 @KingDarius_NS pic.twitter.com/mJBtwkwEsh — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) August 3, 2026

Gibson even shreds a much taller foe here in coverage: 6-2, 220-pound cornerback Randon Fontenette, who came over via Vanderbilt and also started his career with TCU.

Gibson is clearly forcing the "forget size" narrative from others when he steps onto the field. While it's practice, he's showing that he refuses to stand on the sideline and watch his highly-hyped transfer teammates fuel the buzz on offense. Gibson wants to ignite the explosives of the incoming "Go-Go" system too.

However, that play drew out a mix of praise and critics.

Fans Call out Colorado After Play Surfaced Online

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Instagram account "The College Football U" replayed the clip but had a "Colorado is getting clowned" caption to it. Plus showcased all the critics who called out both Gibson and Sanders.

Some asked if Sanders gets his team into the weight room off looking at Colorado's other apparent lack of size in certain skill positions.

Fans were even just as critical when Colorado's IG account shared the practice clip, with fans calling it pop warner. On the other hand, some defended Sanders, Colorado and Gibson. Including fans reminding the critics that Gibson was rated as a four-star prospect per 247Sports composite, showing that he wasn't just a "small" recruit.

Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion responded to the narrative with some comments to his own.

However, Gibson's huge practice moment also arrived amid another dilemma facing Colorado.

Colorado Fans Perplexed on Condition of Danny Scudero

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NCAA receiving yardage leader of 2025 at San Jose State handed Buffalo fans an early scare. He went viral for being seen on crutches during a private team gathering.

Scudero was not on the field when the Buffaloes operated in team drills. Colorado has yet to reveal what his ailment is, but his absence allowed Gibson to put on a practice show.

But, Colorado did welcome back past injured wideout Joseph Williams, who was a full participant during the Aug. 3 camp.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.