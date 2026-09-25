One Colorado Receiver Who Needs a Bigger Role to Avoid Future Transfer Concerns

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offense has struggled to start the 2026 season, averaging just 10.5 points per game versus Power Four opponents in the first three weeks. One area in which it has particularly struggled is the passing game.

While quarterback Julian Lewis’ early-season struggles are largely to blame, the Buffs have failed to involve some of their most talented receivers. One of whom is sophomore Quentin Gibson, who has been a non-factor out of the gates despite offseason hype.

Quentin Gibson’s slow start to the season

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (6) pulls in a catch in the fourth quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Gibson has seen a decent number of snaps to begin the campaign, his targets have been rather low. He only has six receptions for 25 yards and no touchdowns good for an uninspiring 4.2 yards per reception.

The Buffaloes have made small efforts to involve Gibson in other ways, though. They’ve given him a pair of carries out of the backfield, which he took for a combined 11 yards, and they’ve placed him on the field as a kick and punt returner. The only issue: an opportunity to return either has not come his way. After he recorded four punt returns and 25 kickoff returns in 2025, he has yet to record one in 2026 despite special teams struggles.

This lack of involvement has been brutal given some of the excitement surrounding him entering year two, and if it isn’t remedied, there could be consequences in the near future.

The consequences of not involving Quentin Gibson

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State Wildcat cornerback Denzel Peoples (26) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (6) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a young player with heaps of potential, Gibson would be a serious draw if he chose to enter the transfer portal. He’s got some proven production as well, despite his short time at the college level, which would also play in his favor.

If Colorado doesn’t find a way to work him into the offense, Gibson transferring could be a very real issue for the Buffs by the end of the season.

This was seen with a number of Colorado’s talented receivers from the 2025 season, as it was one of its stronger positions despite that team’s struggles. The likes of Omarion Miller, Dre’Lon Miller, Kam Mikell and Isaiah Hardge all drew attention from other programs and left the Buffaloes after not having the seasons they anticipated.

Given the overall seniority of Colorado’s receiver room, not having anyone like Gibson to secure the future would put coach Deion Sanders and company in a hole for the coming years.

How the Colorado Buffaloes can involve Quentin Gibson

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a variety of ways Colorado can remedy this issue, though, as the uniqueness of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense and the struggles of the special teams units give Gibson roles to fill.

In the offense, Colorado could start using him more frequently as a gadget receiver. The ‘Go-Go’ offense frequently runs 21 personnel, and if it split Gibson out with a power back like Damian Henderson II or Micah Welch, Marion would keep defenses guessing. He could function as a hybrid pass catcher, recording occasional carries off-tackle to capitalize on his speed.

But more realistically, Colorado could look to Gibson as the team’s go-to returner for both kickoffs and punts. There have been several muffs on punt returns and poor decisions when letting some punts go unfielded. Gibson is a proven returner who has earned Sanders’ trust, and at the very least, he could provide security to the position and work his way into a larger role from there.

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