How Colorado's Receivers Compare to Texas Tech, Rest of Big 12
In this story:
The Colorado Buffaloes needed a new leading wide receiver post Travis Hunter for the 2025 season. Now they need to find a new wideout leader for this fall.
Omarion Miller leaves that door open after transferring to Big 12 rival Arizona State. He'll now follow the path of another past Buffalo who landed in Tempe in Jordyn Tyson. Which now leaves the burning question: How do the Colorado's wide receivers stack up against the likes of ASU, conference champ Texas Tech and the rest of the Big 12? Time for a close examination.
Transfer Looks Ready to Lead Buffaloes
Colorado coach Deion Sanders does have experience returning in this room.
Yet CU's top wideout could be a transfer this fall.
Danny Scudero enters the fold as the possible new air attack leader. He's making the huge jump from the Mountain West Conference to the Mountain region, going from San Jose State to the Buffaloes. He also starred for Sacramento State before crossing over to the Silicon Valley. But Scudero presents the resume and skillset to thrive immediately here.
New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion presents a deep history of unleashing wide receivers. Scudero is playing for a former NFL wideout who oversaw Jordan Addison's All-American season of 2021 at Pittsburgh. Marion also has coached Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington before both became receivers in the league.
Scudero can even go the route of past Marion pupil Ricky White at UNLV. White arrived to Sin City as a seldom used Michigan State target. Marion turned him into a back-to-back 1,000-yard target before landing with the Seattle Seahawks.
Who else Comprises Buffaloes Wideout room?
The focus isn't solely on Scudero here.
Kam Perry arrives via Miami of Ohio. The 5-foot-9 talent is fresh off putting together career-best numbers in 2025 including 976 yards with six touchdowns. Perry figures to man one of the other slot spots next to Scudero.
DeAndre Moore enters the fold here too. He shares a Texas connection with Marion (though Moore arrived in 2024 when Marion was with UNLV). The 6-foot option produced a career-best 532 yards.
But is there any experience from last season back in Boulder?
Joseph Williams returns after catching 37 passes for 489 yards. Hykeem Williams is one more returnee, though he sat out spring football with an injury. Williams faces a potential make-or-break season, though, after originally coming over as a past five-star Florida State signing.
And the Best Big 12 Wide Receiver Group goes to?
The defending champs, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, are loaded again with Coy Eakin leading that unit.
Houston is another unit to watch with Amare Thomas igniting that high-powered attack for Conner Weigman and company.
But TCU holds the title of deepest wide receiving room for these reasons: Eric McAlister and Jordan Dwyer coming back. Both combined for 17 touchdowns last season.
Colorado walks into the 2026 season with a lot of curiosity involving the wide receiver room. But CU will spark conversations for the top of the Big 12 if the chemistry in the room becomes instant.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna