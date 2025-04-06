Which Colorado Buffaloes Receivers Helped Their NFL Draft Stock At Colorado's NFL Showcase?
"We don't know what's next, but let's do it," said Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders to his wide receivers following drills at Colorado's NFL showcase. "We're gonna find our way together one day."
Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard helped Sanders place second in the nation in passing touchdowns and fourth in yards last season, but their connection went beyond the numbers. There was a reason Sanders skipped out on NFL combine drills in favor of throwing to his teammates.
This core of wideouts now turns the page to their NFL aspirations along with Sanders, and while he and Hunter are locked into first-round draft selections, the other three entered Friday with something to prove.
Sheppard had the strongest day in terms of helping his draft stock, recording an impressive 40.5-inch vertical leap that would have ranked third among wide receivers at the combine.
"That was just something [where] I put my shoes on, went out there and did it," Sheppard said. "I hit a couple of high knees and went out there. I've been jumping my whole life."
A 40-yard dash time of 4.53 and 10-11 broad jump helped the Louisiana native's day, but his ability to jump out of the gym was the main eye-catcher for NFL personnel. Sheppard reportedly received interest from the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. He also had a lengthy chat with Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton.
Wester and Horn Jr. performed admirably last month at the combine, but the Florida-born duo did not stand out among their peers. With a frenzy of NFL coaches, executives, scouts and media in attendance, Horn made sure that would not happen again.
The speedster clocked an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.40, a significant jump from his best run in Indianapolis, 4.46. Some scouts clocked Horn at a 4.35, which would have ranked fifth among combine-tested wide receivers.
Horn also saved his best for last with Sanders, as the wideout displayed route running, ball tracking and backflip skills all in one rep.
"I'm not an emotional guy, but today, it just felt different," Horn said of the experience. "I just felt good coming out here and being on the field with my brothers for the last time. . . . It's been a pleasure."
Horn also spoke on his possible status as a returner in the NFL, as it was a role he pushed for with Colorado and would cherish at the next level.
"Special teams, that's second nature to me," Horn said. "Any time I get a chance to take a ball out, I'm gonna bring it out. I'm eager and happy. . . I'm gonna shine, and I'm gonna take advantage of the opportunity."
Wester's measurables remained somewhat tame compared to his teammates, with an unofficial 4.53 40-yard dash, but the Buffs' top route-runner has garnered interest from all 32 NFL teams and appears likely to hear his name called to the NFL.
"Everybody keeps asking about you," Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur told Wester in a Thee Pregame Show video. "All 32 teams have been asking about you. I said, '[If] you need a slot receiver, a return man and a guy that can fill in and play anywhere and make plays,' I said, 'You're the guy.'"
Like Horn, Wester acknowledged that kick and punt returns could play an instrumental role in his future.
"Special teams is going to get me in the door," Wester said. "And that's something I knew coming into college ... I know once I get I get my foot in the door, [being a] receiver's going to be nothing as well."
Sheppard, Horn and Wester dazzled throughout their time in Boulder, with the production and skillsets that can fit into any NFL receiver room. With the draft less than three weeks away, the trio is ready to cap their accomplishments with a one-way ticket to the league.