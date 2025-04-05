Biggest Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' NFL Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Shine In Boulder
BOULDER — Countless NFL scouts, coaches and even a couple of general managers were in Boulder on Friday for the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day. Many were primarily there for quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, but a few other draft hopefuls shined at the team's indoor practice facility.
Below are a few notable takeaways from Colorado's star-studded "NFL Showcase:"
Chidozie Nwankwo made his strength known
Defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo set the tone early when he recorded 30 bench press reps, which would've led all defensive tackles at the NFL scouting combine. Although his 5-foot-11 frame may limit his NFL options, Nwankwo remains one of the strongest prospects in this year's draft class.
Fellow defensive tackle Shane Cokes also hit 29 reps, tying the combine's highest total at his position
Will Sheppard showed off his hops
Soon after Nwankwo's impressive bench press, wide receiver Will Sheppard recorded a 40.5-inch vertical, the highest mark of the day. Among wide receivers at the NFL combine, only Iowa State's Jaylin Noel and Miami's Sam Brown Jr. jumped higher at 41.5 inches each.
"That was just something (where) I put my shoes on, went out there and did it," Sheppard said of his leap. "I hit a couple of high-knees and went out there. I've been jumping my whole life."
Shedeur Sanders put his teammates first
Shedeur Sanders, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, did not have to throw at Colorado's pro day. After skipping both the combine and the Big 12 pro day, his decision to throw on Friday was aimed at helping Sheppard and fellow wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. Those three (and Hunter) benefited from catching passes from a familiar arm in a familiar environment.
"I just felt good coming out here and being on the field with my brothers for the last time," Horn said. "Ain't no telling how it's going to be when I go to the next level, maybe me and Shedeur end up on the same team. As for right now, this is going to be the last time I really catch a ball from him and stuff. It's been a pleasure."
Jimmy Horn Jr., Shilo Sanders made strides
Horn and safety Shilo Sanders both turned heads in the 40-yard dash. After running a 4.46-second 40 at the scouting combine, Horn recorded an unofficial 4.40 on Friday, although some scouts clocked the speedy wide receiver at 4.35.
Shilo, meanwhile, exceeded many outside expectations with an unofficial 4.52 mark in his first run.
Drelon Miller capitalized on an unexpected appearance
In the pass-catching portion of the day, wide receiver Drelon Miller made an unexpected appearance alongside Horn, Sheppard, Wester and Hunter. The true freshman often lined up as a pseudo running back, but he also showed off his chemistry with Shedeur Sanders.
No shortage of big NFL names
Notable NFL coaches in attendance included Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and coach Sean Payton, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and New York Giants coach Brian Daboll. Each of those three teams also had its general manager present in Denver's George Paton, Cleveland's Andrew Berry and New York's Joe Schoen.
Other notable names on hand were Broncos great Champ Bailey, New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and former Colorado wide receiver Xavier Weaver, who now suits up for the Arizona Cardinals.