How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes NFL Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
The Colorado Buffaloes are holding an NFL Showcase on April 4 to give their players one more shot to prove themselves ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Buffaloes are expected to have two first-round draft picks.
How to Watch:
The Colorado Buffaloes NFL Showcase will take place on April 4 at Colorado’s indoor practice facility. The showcase is closed to the public, but will be broadcast on NFL Network from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. MT.
Colorado NFL Showcase preview:
The NFL Showcase will be the final chance for the Buffaloes’ players to demonstrate their strengths to NFL Personnel. The day will begin for the players at 9 a.m. in the weight room for measurements and bench press before doing the vertical, broad jump, 40-yard dash, and other workouts.
The position drills will begin in the afternoon. It will be the first time quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Colorado star Travis Hunter will participate in an event to prepare for the NFL Draft. Both players chose not to participate in on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine and the Big 12 Pro Day.
While Sanders and Hunter have been meeting with teams privately, this is their first time participating in an event in front of multiple teams. While many have been eager to watch Sanders throw, the Colorado quarterback has limited what scouts see. This has helped him control his narrative. With the attention on Sanders, his throwing sessions could make or break his draft stock.
MORE: Tennessee Titans Skipping Colorado Pro Day With Big Plans For Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: What New York Giants' Brian Daboll Said About Evaluating Travis Hunter In NFL Draft
MORE: What Went Wrong For Utah Jazz Rookie Cody Williams? Former First-Round NBA Draft Pick
Both Sanders and Hunter are first-round draft projections. Hunter is likely to be a top-three pick, while Sanders is a top-ten pick, potentially going in the top-five.
"It's a lot of work on my quarterback coach making sure I'm sharp, and I'm ready. I never want to go out there and half-step. I want to be my best at all times," Sanders said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
In addition to Sanders and Hunter, on the offensive side of the ball, the day will showcase wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard, Lajohntay Wester, and offensive linemen Justin Mayers, and Kardell Thomas.
Horn and Wester were the only Buffaloes who participated in the NFL Scouting Combine. Horn ran a 4.46 40 and a 38-inch broad jump. He sustained an injury, causing him to miss most of November, making these draft preparations crucial. Wester ran a 4.46 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine and finished the season with 931 receiving yards and ten touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball will be defensive linemen Shane Cokes, Chidozie Nwankwo, and BJ Green Jr, linebacker LaVonta Bentley, and safeties Travis Jay, Shilo Sanders, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, and Herman Smith III. The lone special teams player who is participating is punter Mark Vassett.
Players such as Shilo Sanders are still working to prove they should be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the Big 12 did hold a pro day, Colorado’s NFL Showcase will be more focused on the Buffaloes, who may have had less attention in the bigger selection.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.