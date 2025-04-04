Cleveland Browns Hosting Private Dinner For Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders: Colorado Pro Day
While in Boulder this week for the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day on Friday, at least three high-ranking members of the Cleveland Browns will reportedly have a private dinner with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski are expected at the dinner, signaling the organization's high interest in the two former Colorado stars. The Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and are candidates to select a quarterback, despite landing Kenny Pickett in a trade last month.
Haslam, Berry and Stefanski will "likely" be joined at the dinner by Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, per Cabot. The report also said Colorado coach Deion Sanders is expected to attend.
Stefanski, who led the Browns to two NFL playoff appearances in his first five years at the helm, spoke on Shedeur Sanders while attending the NFL league meetings earlier this week.
"He's an extremely talented football player," Stefanski said, per the Browns' official X account. "Getting to know the kid, you watch the tape, and I think the important part as an evaluator is you want to talk to the players about plays and how he plays. I think he sees the game really, really well and has been raised the right way. They've done an outstanding job bringing him along in terms of understanding football. He's a very, very talented young man, but off the field is probably where I'm most impressed."
After spending his first two college seasons at Jackson State, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in two years with the Buffs. Most NFL draft projections have either Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward as the first quarterback selected.
Stefanski is also high on Hunter, who recently became the second player in Colorado football history to win the Heisman Trophy.
"He's an outstanding player, an outstanding young man and fun to spend time with him," Stefanski said, per Cleveland.com. "Elite ball skills, I don't know if there's been better, truly. This kid's special when the ball's in the air. He's had a ton of production in the college game, and he's doing it on both sides of the ball. As a receiver, obviously, I think room to grow, but certainly has elite ball skills... I think he's very capable of (playing) both (cornerback and wide receiver)."
Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are among 16 draft-eligible players taking part in Friday's pro day, which the NFL Network will televise beginning at 12:30 p.m. MT.
Next Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans are set to host Hunter and Sanders for a private workout, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.