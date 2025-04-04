Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns Hosting Private Dinner For Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders: Colorado Pro Day

While in Boulder for the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day, Cleveland Browns leadership will reportedly have dinner with NFL draft prospects Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski will be among those dining with the two former Buffs, according to the report.

Jack Carlough

Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

While in Boulder this week for the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day on Friday, at least three high-ranking members of the Cleveland Browns will reportedly have a private dinner with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski are expected at the dinner, signaling the organization's high interest in the two former Colorado stars. The Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and are candidates to select a quarterback, despite landing Kenny Pickett in a trade last month.

Kevin Stefansk
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Haslam, Berry and Stefanski will "likely" be joined at the dinner by Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, per Cabot. The report also said Colorado coach Deion Sanders is expected to attend.

Stefanski, who led the Browns to two NFL playoff appearances in his first five years at the helm, spoke on Shedeur Sanders while attending the NFL league meetings earlier this week.

"He's an extremely talented football player," Stefanski said, per the Browns' official X account. "Getting to know the kid, you watch the tape, and I think the important part as an evaluator is you want to talk to the players about plays and how he plays. I think he sees the game really, really well and has been raised the right way. They've done an outstanding job bringing him along in terms of understanding football. He's a very, very talented young man, but off the field is probably where I'm most impressed."

MORE: Tennessee Titans Skipping Colorado Pro Day With Big Plans For Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: What New York Giants' Brian Daboll Said About Evaluating Travis Hunter In NFL Draft

MORE: What Went Wrong For Utah Jazz Rookie Cody Williams? Former First-Round NBA Draft Pick

After spending his first two college seasons at Jackson State, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in two years with the Buffs. Most NFL draft projections have either Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward as the first quarterback selected.

Stefanski is also high on Hunter, who recently became the second player in Colorado football history to win the Heisman Trophy.

"He's an outstanding player, an outstanding young man and fun to spend time with him," Stefanski said, per Cleveland.com. "Elite ball skills, I don't know if there's been better, truly. This kid's special when the ball's in the air. He's had a ton of production in the college game, and he's doing it on both sides of the ball. As a receiver, obviously, I think room to grow, but certainly has elite ball skills... I think he's very capable of (playing) both (cornerback and wide receiver)."

Travis Hunter
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Mory Bamba (4) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are among 16 draft-eligible players taking part in Friday's pro day, which the NFL Network will televise beginning at 12:30 p.m. MT.

Next Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans are set to host Hunter and Sanders for a private workout, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football