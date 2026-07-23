Two Underrated Colorado Receiver Additions That Can Help Deion Sanders

While much attention has been on Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis and new wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and the excitement and anticipation surrounding them, there are some players coming into the program who have yet to receive the same national recognition as their fellow pass catchers.

Wide receiver Christian Ward is an incoming freshman, while wide receiver Kam Perry is coming to Boulder with some collegiate experience already. Despite less talk surrounding them, these two players have been developing their game, preparing to make the significant impact on the Colorado offense they know they can.

IMG Academy's Christian Ward (6) runs off the field during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Christian Ward Has the Tools to Make an Impact in His First Year

Ward may be one of the youngest guys in the locker room this year, but his build and high school proves he’s fully capable of playing in the Big 12.

The 6-3, 205-pound freshman comes to Colorado from the powerhouse high school of IMG Academy. Throughout his IMG career, Ward competed against some of the top high school competition in the country every single day.

Throughout his high school career, Ward experienced different football programs after attending Carrollton and Walton High School in Georgia. Listed as the No. 70 wide receiver nationally by ESPN, the Georgia native recorded 221 receiving yards on 11 receptions and two touchdowns, averaging 24.6 yards per catch.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A huge positive aside from skills is his familiarity with Lewis, whom he played with at Carrollton. Ward will have to learn offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s fast-paced Go-Go offense, so knowing Lewis as a person and a player will be of great aid to him as the season starts.

Adding to familiarity is the fact that he has been able to learn the offense months before camp starts, as Ward enrolled early at Colorado back in January. Not only was he able to learn the offense, but enrolling early allowed him to participate in winter workouts, getting to know the program a little better.

Only time will tell when it comes to his on-field production, but no matter what, his foundation as a player gives spectators something to pay attention to. His frame alone provides a reliable target. His maturity and commitment to the program thus far make him an underestimated player with a lot of promise.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kam Perry’s Experience Could Make Him an Offensive Playmaker

Unlike Ward, the transfer wide receiver Perry arrives in Boulder with collegiate experience from his time at Miami University (Ohio) and Indiana. The Buffaloes' transfer portal has been top of mind for fans and commentators throughout this entire offseason.

There has been an incredible amount of attention on the transfer wide receiver Moore, and rightfully so, but another player worth looking into is Perry because of his versatility and speed. At Miami, Perry made 12 starts, playing in all 14 games during the 2025 season.

Perry finished the year with 43 receptions for 976 receiving yards as well as six touchdowns. He was named to the All-MAS First Team and was awarded the team's Offensive MVP.

Analysts have identified Perry as a standout transfer, noting his ability to stretch defenses vertically while achieving significant additional yards after catches. Perry’s speed and acceleration make him a fantastic fit for Coach Marion’s offense, which provides the possibility of him earning an important role within the offense.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have a very competitive wide receiver room, including Moore, Danny Scudero, and Joseph Williams, meaning he can be one of the offense’s pleasant surprises.

As the season starts, no team can solely rely on the starters, and the Buffaloes have obtained an exceptional group of receivers. The mix of Ward’s size, athleticism, and quiet development and Perry’s experience, speed, and versatility is already an intimidating combination.

It’s no secret that Colorado coach Deion Sanders has taken on the transfer portal and high school recruiting in an aggressive manner. While it will remain unknown as to how Coach Prime’s strategy worked, both Perry and Ward give fans something to be excited about.

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