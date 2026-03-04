Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Target Andre Adams Updates Recruitment
Four-star quarterback recruit Andre Adams was supposed to visit the Colorado Buffaloes in early March, but plans changed amid the passing of quarterback Dominiq Ponder.
“I was planning on making it up there the 5th and 6th but sadly the incident happened so me and my family are rethinking it. Just don’t want to make football the main thing knowing that they have to deal with this but I’lll have his family and Colorado in my prayers,” Adams told Rivals.
Colorado has been trending well for the quarterback recruit, and can keep pushing to land Adams, as the Buffaloes are among the top of his list of schools.
“I don’t have a set date yet for my decision,” Adams told Rivals. “I am aiming for some time in the spring. There is no overall leader right now but the top schools on my list are Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Auburn, and Colorado.”
Adams is ranked as the No. 157 recruit in the nation, the No. 15 quarterback, and the No. 9 player from Tennessee, per the Rivals Industry Rating. Although his original visit plans with the Buffaloes may be altered, Colorado can still get Adams in for a visit before he makes his decision.
Colorado will be up against some tough competitors for Adams, such as the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes have increased their recruiting efforts, which can play a role in their push for Adams. There is also high upside for the future of the Buffaloes’ offense that can stand out to the four-star prospect.
What Andre Adams’ Commitment Would Mean for Colorado
If the Buffaloes can land Adams, the team could be set at the quarterback position for the next several years. One challenge with the 2025 season was that the team started three different quarterbacks, which made it hard to find consistency on the offense. Landing Adams could prevent that from happening again any time soon.
If Adams commits to Colorado, he could become a part of a succession plan at the position. Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis appeared in four games as a true freshman and is the projected starter in 2026. If Lewis plays well and sticks with the program beyond this season, he can lead the offense for a couple of years.
Adams' true freshman season would be in 2027, and he could have the opportunity to develop for at least one season, just as Lewis did in 2025. With a possible path to leading the offense, Colorado could be an ideal fit for Adams, while also setting the Buffaloes up for success.
Despite coming off a three-win season, there are higher expectations for the Buffaloes' offense since the hiring of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. If Colorado’s offense plays to its potential and the program lands Adams, the Buffaloes could become a consistently competitive team for several years.
Colorado Stepping Up Recruiting Efforts
After not prioritizing high school recruiting in the past, the Buffaloes have been setting up visits and making a strong push to land talented prospects from the 2027 class.
The Buffaloes’ 2026 class ranked No. 65 in the nation and No. 14 in the Big 12, per Rivals. The team did receive 18 commits, the most since Colorado coach Deion Sanders took over the program.
The quantity of commits increased with a strong late push ahead of national signing day, and the Buffaloes could look to keep that momentum going with the 2027 class.
Colorado has received one commitment from the 2027 class, three-star cornerback Davon Dericho. The Buffaloes are setting up several visits for the spring and summer, and the next step will be to prove the program can get the job done and land talented prospects.
With Colorado's early efforts on the 2027 class, the Buffaloes could see improvement with their class rating, which will also help the program find consistency each season. Colorado has proven success with bringing in players through the transfer portal. Instead of replenishing the roster each season through the portal, the team could focus on positions of need, making the transition into the following season easier.
