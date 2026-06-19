Colorado Battling Auburn, Tennessee for Four-Star Recruit James Pace

The Colorado Buffaloes have some momentum on the recruiting trail, but is it enough to land a commitment from four-star edge James Pace III?

Pace is scheduled to announce his commitment at approximately 6:30 p.m. MT on Friday, June 19.

James Pace Recruiting Profile

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Pace recently visited Auburn, Tennessee, and Colorado before revealing his decision. Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his staff got the last visit from Pace, but will having the final impression on the four-star recruit be enough to land the talented defensive lineman out of Maryland?

Rivals ranks Pace as a four-star recruit, coming in as the No. 167 overall player in the country. Per the same rankings, Pace is the No. 18 recruit at his position and the No. 4 prospect from Maryland in the class of 2027.

Highlights from his junior season reveal a physical defender that relies on speed and power to make plays. Like most recruits his age, Pace could work on playing with a lower pad level and avoid standing up after the ball is snapped, but the four-star edge has earned SEC offers for a reason. Standing at 6-3, 225, Pace's athleticism is easy to notice.

Breaking Down James Pace's Recruiting Visits

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Pace only took three visits between May and June, to Auburn, Tennessee, and Colorado, but elite defensive line recruit's trip to Auburn was his second one of the spring, per On3.

Maryland was initially involved in his recruitment, but Pace has not visited his hometown school since the 2025 season.

The visit to Colorado came as somewhat of a surprise in Pace's recruitment, with many believing that Auburn is the team to beat rather than the Buffaloes or Volunteers. However, Pace revealed to 247Sports' Brian Dohn what he likes about Colorado:

"When I go there, it feels like a family cookout. The whole coaching staff are like my uncles. I like that about Colorado."

Could the family feel in Boulder, Colorado, be enough for Pace to become the third four-star recruit to commit to Sanders and the Buffs?

Colorado Buffaloes' 2027 Recruiting Class

Before Pace's commitment, the Colorado Buffaloes hold 16 commitments in the class of 2027, one of the bigger groups of recruits since coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder.

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andre Adams, four-star quarterback

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, four-star wide receiver

Gabe Jenkins, four-star safety

Li'Marcus Jones, three-star offensive lineman

Ba'Roc Willis, three-star edge

Coderro McDaniel, three-star offensive lineman

Samari Howard, three-star safety

Kenny Fairley, three-star defensive lineman

Jaiden Lindsay, three-star offensive lineman

Davon Dericho, three-star cornerback

Steven Alexis, three-star running back

Zaquan Linton, three-star offensive lineman

Drew Sapp, three-star edge

Prince Washington, three-star cornerback

Jovon Pulliam, three-star edge

Will Rasmussen, three-star cornerback

Colorado's class ranks No. 37 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big 12, per Rivals. The only conference schools ahead of the Buffs are Texas Tech (No. 5), Kansas State (No. 32), and West Virginia (No. 34).

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