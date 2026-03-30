Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Making a Difference With Recruits

The Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Deion Sanders have decided to make big changes to their approach when it comes to recruiting.

Colorado has typically been more focused on the transfer portal, but now it seems they are willing to also give great effort when it comes to high school recruits.

Basha wide receiver Jaden Baldwin (2) sprints after a reception against Brophy Prep during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Jaden Baldwin

Three-star wide receiver Jaden Baldwin is from Chandler, Arizona, where he goes to Basha High School. Baldwin has three official visits set in place for June, and his first one was in Boulder, Colorado, with the Buffaloes.

"Versatility and being a Swiss Army knife, released it to me. If I go to Colorado, they want me to learn multiple positions and play right away, which means a lot,” Baldwin told Rivals reporter Brandon Huffman after visiting Colorado.

The Buffaloes, under new offensive coordinator Brenan Marion, have started to implement a new offense that, in many respects, is innovative in the world of college football. Marion has talked about the fact that in his offense, the receivers are positionless and need to be able to line up all over the field.

Clearly, Baldwin is totally comfortable with that, and his skill set is something that Colorado would love to have and believes would fit very well in Marion‘s offense. With only one commit in the class of 2027, the Buffaloes coaching staff has plenty of room to add playmakers.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos graduate assistant Rashad Davis (left) alongside wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Competition and Experience

“I really liked the receiver coaches. They have nearly 40 years of combined experience, and coach Brenan Marion’s offense lets you showcase your athleticism,” Baldwin told Rivals.

The opportunity for Baldwin at Colorado to be coached by coaches who have this much experience is a tremendous advantage for his development. Experience is one of the most important things in college football, and the Buffaloes can provide that for Baldwin.

Combined with Marion's arrival in Boulder, Baldwin is likely one of many recruits that are now interested in playing for the Buffaloes offense.

Colorado’s Chance To Land Jaden Baldwin

Per Huffman, the Buffaloes did a great job when they hosted Baldwin to make him feel like he’d be a great fit for the team. Giving him an understanding of how he would fit in the offense under Marion, as well as continuing to show that they value him, may have been crucial in being able to add him to the roster.

Colorado seems to be in a great position to get Baldwin before his other visits take place. In addition to Colorado, Huffman reported that Baldwin will also be taking visits to UNLV on June 5-7, Colorado from June 12-14, and Iowa State on June 19-21.

Baldwin has not made any final decision, and with several visits still lined up, there’s a lot of work to be done. However, the way Colorado was able to host. Baldwin has put them in a great spot to add another great receiver to their roster.

Can Colorado land one of the better wide receivers from the West Coast's class of 2027 in Baldwin?