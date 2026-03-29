Colorado Coach Previews Buffaloes 'Unique' Tight End Room

With lots of changes on the Colorado Buffaloes roster, the tight end room is no different. Colorado has made a change with Josh Niblett becoming the new tight ends coach to help me in this group moving forward.

Josh Niblett’s Approach

During the latest episode of Built in Boulder, there is a bigger focus on the tight ends and how Niblett leads them.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I think the neat thing about our group and in our room is everyone’s got a different personality. That’s what makes it unique. Everybody brings a little bit different skill set to the table. And I’ve watched them grow within the first six weeks of me being here. Watching them grow day and day out. Our motto in our room is a better you makes a better CU. We wanna give a better version of ourselves daily, and I think this group has done that,” said Niblett.

The tight end position is very interesting because of the amount of responsibility it entails. It takes time to build a well-rounded player at that position. That is why having players of multiple different skill sets at tight end is so important.

Niblett’s experience as a head coach at the high school level, as well as just having years of experience in multiple roles, has given the Buffaloes a very capable coach to help this unit grow just as much on the field as they do off of it.

Because the tight end position is so versatile, Niblett’s experience in a variety of roles should significantly help this group to develop as blockers, receivers, and route runners to become well-rounded players. In Brennan Marion’s offense, the tight end position has been featured, and with this group of tight ends, that trend seems likely to be continued.

Niblett will also have a big role in helping Colorado's special teams to continue to improve. This spring, he has talked about contributing to punt protection as a primary focus. Colorado coach Deion Sanders will rely on Niblett and the rest of the coaching staff to perform in special teams, with the decision to not have a special teams coach in 2026.

Niblett and the rest of the coaching staff have been able to build a tight end room that holds several different skill sets with several returners, but also adding new faces to the room.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Tight Ends

The room includes Zach Atkins, Brady Kopetz, Charlie Williams, Zayne DeSouza, Corbin Laisure, and transfer Fisher Clements from Northern Colorado.

As of now, Atkins projects to be the starter like he was during the 2025 season. Last season, Atkins was not featured a ton in the offense as he totaled 20 receptions for 149 yards. With several changes being made to the offense, 2026 could be one of Atkins best seasons.

Kopetz, Williams, DeSouza, and Laisure were not much of a factor in the receiving game last season, but were able to contribute to help block in the run game and be contributors on special teams. Kopetz has been dealing with an injury during the spring, but once he does return, the tight end room will look even better.

As the lone transfer addition, Clements comes in looking to carve a role for himself. Last season, Clements totaled four catches for 27 yards in a limited role for Northern Colorado. Standing at 6-7, Clements could be a valuable red zone threat with his size to create mismatches and help create easier touchdown throws for the quarterbacks.

Overall, the tight position has several different skillsets with route runners, blockers, and players who could excel in both areas. Niblett has a great opportunity to maximize the talent of this group and help Colorado to have one of the more successful offenses in the Big 12.