Colorado's Johnnie Mack Visits With Key Four-Star Running Back Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes extended an offer to four-star running back Javian Jones-Priest late in his recruiting cycle on May 6, as it was the 33rd FBS offer he’d received.

However, the Buffs proved they mean business on Monday, as Colorado running backs coach Johnnie Mack paid Jones-Priest a visit at summer workouts.

What Johnnie Mack’s Visit Means for Colorado’s Recruitment of Javian Jones-Priest

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For any Colorado fans who were worried about the Buffaloes’ chances to land Jones-Priest, given how long other schools have been pulling for him, should have their chins up after this event.

First of all, the Buffaloes proved their seriousness about pursuing Jones-Priest with Mack’s visit. Mack will have the best ability outside of coach Deion Sanders to recruit Jones-Preist, seeing as Mack would be his position coach if he commits to Boulder.

Additionally, the quickness with which Colorado got Mack to visit Jones-Priest after extending a scholarship offer to him proves its seriousness about recruiting him. It took just six days for the Buffaloes to send a coaching visit to his high school, meaning an official visit may not be too far away.

Johnnie Mack’s Outlook on Colorado Buffaloes’ Running Back Room

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Getting Mack’s stamp of approval is no small feat for Jones-Priest either, as he’s made it clear that he’s building something in Boulder. Alongside Coach Prime, Mack has worked to build a deep running back room to fit Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense.

“As a running back, I told my guys, ‘If you’re not excited for [the Go-Go offense], I don’t know what else to tell you,’” Mack said when asked about Marion’s scheme during the spring season. “The Go-Go offense is built for running backs. It’s built for running backs to have success. Having the opportunity to be 21 personnel, you get to have the opportunity to have multiple guys out there, giving these guys multiple opportunities. So, it’s just excitement.”

The Buffaloes stockpiled their running back room during the offseason, adding Richard Young, Damian Henderson II, JaQuail Smith and Bryce hicks via the transfer portal and Cam Newton on the recruiting trail. They joined a backfield that already contained the Buffs’ leading rusher from 2025, Micah Welch, as well as DeKalon Taylor, Titus Bautista and Leonardo Valle.

If the Buffaloes could secure a commitment from Jones-Priest, he would give Mack even more to work with in a stacked backfield.

What Javian Jones-Priest’s Commitment Would Mean for Colorado

Kenny Adams sits next to Andre Adams and Sheena Adams during a ceremony announcing Andre AdamÕs commitment to the University of Colorado at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones-Priest would mark a crucial commitment for the Buffaloes as they attempt to carve out their offense of the future. He would join four-star quarterback Andre Adams in the 2027 offensive class, as the Buffaloes have also been working to find a receiver.

With a new-look coaching staff in Boulder, the CU is recruiting under the schemes of all its new coaches for the first time. As Mack said, the Go-Go offense is running back-friendly, a stark contrast from how the Buffs’ previous coaching staff treated the position.

In Pat Shurmur’s spread, pro-style offense, running backs were vastly underutilized. But that wouldn’t be the case for Jones-Priest if he were to commit to the Buffaloes. It was seen in the Buffs’ spring game, as Colorado pounded the ball on the ground in the run game. While its effectiveness still waits to be seen in the regular season, Jones-Priest will likely be used to his full potential if he winds up in Boulder.

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