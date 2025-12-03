Four-Star Linebacker Recruit Confirms Commitment to Deion Sanders, Colorado
Sitting through shabbiness wasn't easy for many Colorado Buffaloes recruits.
A 3-9 season did extensive damage to coach Deion Sanders' program-building reputation, as his team fell flat without superstardom on both sides. But Colorado's highest-ranked prospect never wavered.
Four-star linebacker Carson Crawford is busy looking to win a state championship with Carthage (Texas) High School, but he's ready for Wednesday's early national signing period. While some Buffalo recruits decided to flip elsewhere, he's itching to get to work for "Coach Prime."
4-Star Carson Crawford Locked In Ahead Of Signing Day
Crawford spoke to Adam Munsterteiger of 247Sports about the reasons he's set under the Flatirons. The Oklahoma State Cowboys became a closer-to-home factor in recent weeks, but he remembered who wanted him first.
"Colorado was there really early in my recruiting process, and I love everything about Colorado," Crawford said. "The linebacker room is really open. I will have to go up there and compete and earn a spot."
His assessment is accurate, as Colorado's linebackers struggled mightily in 2025. The Buffs needed to replace a dynamic duo in Nikhai Hill-Green and LaVonta Bentley, but Group of Five transfers Martavius French and Reginald Hughes failed to translate their skills to the Power Four.
Both seniors now depart alongside longtime Buff Jeremiah Brown and FCS transfer Shaun Myers, leaving the room Crawford's for the taking. Colorado will once again add experience and depth at the position through the portal, but youth could be next season's biggest story in Boulder.
Crawford admires how Sanders runs his program, even if he may enter a different one than what he committed to last July.
"Colorado is a beautiful place, and they have top-of-the-line facilities with top-of-the-line coaches," Crawford told Munsterteiger previously. "It is just an amazing place. I got to hang out with a bunch of the guys, and some of the linebackers took me out. I really enjoyed all the coaches and just how family-oriented they are."
Colorado's Next Great Linebacker?
A position change propelled Crawford to four-star status. The 6-3, 210 athlete is now ranked No. 11 among linebackers and No. 31 among Texans in his class. He'll have a clean slate to compete for starting grass at either spot.
"My junior year I was used more as an outside linebacker," Crawford said. "My senior (season), I moved to Mike (linebacker). I feel like my eyes and being able to get reads has evolved."
Initially committed to Texas State, Crawford has seen interest from a multitude of programs, including Houston and UNLV. But his recruitment is shut down, favoring the Flatirons.
With Crawford set to make his commitment official during the early national signing period, he is one of 10 Buffaloes commits, with Colorado's class ranked No. 10 in the country, according to On3. Do "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes coaching staff have any surprises in store?