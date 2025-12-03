Buffs Beat

Four-Star Linebacker Recruit Confirms Commitment to Deion Sanders, Colorado

Colorado four-star linebacker recruit Carson Crawford enjoys the region and wide-open nature of the Buffaloes' linebacker room. Preparing to sign on Wednesday, he'll look to turn around a weak point of coach Deion Sanders' squad from 2025.

Harrison Simeon

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.
Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Sitting through shabbiness wasn't easy for many Colorado Buffaloes recruits.

A 3-9 season did extensive damage to coach Deion Sanders' program-building reputation, as his team fell flat without superstardom on both sides. But Colorado's highest-ranked prospect never wavered.

Four-star linebacker Carson Crawford is busy looking to win a state championship with Carthage (Texas) High School, but he's ready for Wednesday's early national signing period. While some Buffalo recruits decided to flip elsewhere, he's itching to get to work for "Coach Prime."

4-Star Carson Crawford Locked In Ahead Of Signing Day

Carthage's Carson Crawford signals first down during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game Waco La Vega on Fr
Carthage's Carson Crawford signals first down during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game Waco La Vega on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. / Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crawford spoke to Adam Munsterteiger of 247Sports about the reasons he's set under the Flatirons. The Oklahoma State Cowboys became a closer-to-home factor in recent weeks, but he remembered who wanted him first.

"Colorado was there really early in my recruiting process, and I love everything about Colorado," Crawford said. "The linebacker room is really open. I will have to go up there and compete and earn a spot."

His assessment is accurate, as Colorado's linebackers struggled mightily in 2025. The Buffs needed to replace a dynamic duo in Nikhai Hill-Green and LaVonta Bentley, but Group of Five transfers Martavius French and Reginald Hughes failed to translate their skills to the Power Four.

Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) runs against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Martavius French (37) during the second ha
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) runs against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Martavius French (37) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Both seniors now depart alongside longtime Buff Jeremiah Brown and FCS transfer Shaun Myers, leaving the room Crawford's for the taking. Colorado will once again add experience and depth at the position through the portal, but youth could be next season's biggest story in Boulder.

Crawford admires how Sanders runs his program, even if he may enter a different one than what he committed to last July.

"Colorado is a beautiful place, and they have top-of-the-line facilities with top-of-the-line coaches," Crawford told Munsterteiger previously. "It is just an amazing place. I got to hang out with a bunch of the guys, and some of the linebackers took me out. I really enjoyed all the coaches and just how family-oriented they are."

Colorado's Next Great Linebacker?

Carthage's Carson Crawford makes a catch during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game against Waco La Vega on
Carthage's Carson Crawford makes a catch during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game against Waco La Vega on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. / Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A position change propelled Crawford to four-star status. The 6-3, 210 athlete is now ranked No. 11 among linebackers and No. 31 among Texans in his class. He'll have a clean slate to compete for starting grass at either spot.

"My junior year I was used more as an outside linebacker," Crawford said. "My senior (season), I moved to Mike (linebacker). I feel like my eyes and being able to get reads has evolved."

Initially committed to Texas State, Crawford has seen interest from a multitude of programs, including Houston and UNLV. But his recruitment is shut down, favoring the Flatirons.

With Crawford set to make his commitment official during the early national signing period, he is one of 10 Buffaloes commits, with Colorado's class ranked No. 10 in the country, according to On3. Do "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes coaching staff have any surprises in store?

Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

