Marshall Faulk Opens Up On Deion Sanders in Intro Southern Press Conference
One year ago, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk thought his time in the sport had passed.
Then, coach Deion Sanders gave him another chance with the Colorado Buffaloes. It was paid in full. "Coach Prime" hasn't found much return on investment with assistants throughout his tenure in Boulder, but Faulk rose to prominence with ease.
His work as Colorado's running backs coach earned the New Orleans native a head coaching gig with the Southern University Jaguars after just one season. In Faulk's introductory press conference with Southern on Monday, he showed immense gratitude to Sanders for the opportunity and revealed that the Buffs coach pushed him to pursue his next one.
Marshall Faulk Thanks Deion Sanders In Introductory Press Conference
"Deion [Sanders] said to me, I encourage Marshall [Faulk] to not only interview for the job, but accept the job if that's what's in his heart to do," said Southern alum and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams on Faulk's behalf. "But make no mistake about it, I'm gonna miss Marshall Faulk."
And when Faulk's remarks began, it didn't take long for his thankfulness for Boulder to become the subject.
"I can't even say that I dreamt this, but it's definitely a calling," Faulk said. "To be coaching, whether it was my agent, other coaches, friends, that's all they kept telling me over the past 20-something years ... When I went to Colorado with Coach Prime, I found that.
"I was like, wow, there's something here for me to teach and to make sure that the next generation is playing the game the right way."
Marshall Faulk's Impact On Colorado
Last season was Faulk's first year on a gridiron since his playing days. Sanders hired him in February, having known him as a player and NFL Network analyst, and he became a bright spot on a staff full of question marks in 2025.
Faulk helped Colorado eclipse 100 rushing yards nine times after the Buffs did so just six times in the previous two seasons combined. If counting his development, Colorado surpassed the century mark once more last Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats, even after Faulk departed the program for contract finalizations with Southern.
Running Back Micah Welch was Colorado's leading rusher at just 384, but the run game overall significantly improved under Faulk's watch. It surpassed 1,500 yards this past season after just over 800 in 2024.
While part of that was due to the rushing prowess of usual starting quarterback Kaidon Salter, Colorado found success with four different running backs. Welch and Dallan Hayden each reached 300 yards with somewhat efficient measurables, while Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor became crucial components of the offense until both suffered season-ending injuries.
It was a difficult decision for Faulk to leave a strong result of development behind, but a future overseeing a program that's desperately needed a face was too hard to pass up.
“I could have stayed at Colorado. I was comfortable,” Faulk said. “But I've never done well in life when comfortable. Like, I'm the kind of person who needs to be a little uncomfortable. And I'm not gonna lie to you. This is uncomfortable. and I like it.”