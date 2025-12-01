How Colorado Buffaloes Can Still Boost Troubling Recruiting Class
The Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting class of 2026 holds just 10 commits, but there is still time left to add key players. The early signing period for college football takes place from Dec. 3-5. While time is winding down, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes can still add to their class, pulling off big flips.
Last year, Sanders and the Buffaloes flipped key recruits in the fall, and the program can do it again. According to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, the Buffaloes have a chance to flip three key players that would boost the team’s recruiting class.
The Colorado Buffaloes recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 76 in the nation and almost last - No. 15 - in the Big 12, per On3. With just 10 commits, the Buffaloes will be a team to watch to pull off some big flips late in the game.
Colorado Heavily Recruiting Cederian Morgan
The Colorado Buffaloes have not stopped targeting four-star wide receiver recruit Cederian Morgan. Morgan committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over Colorado in July, which was a tough blow for the Buffaloes, but there is still a chance the program can flip the wide receiver.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Morgan is the No. 44 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 wide receiver, and the No. 3 player from Alabama. Morgan visited Colorado in September, and the Buffaloes are putting up a fight against Alabama to land the wide receiver.
“They got a great shot,” Morgan told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong when he visited in May. “Just getting in there knowing I can play early and build my brand and being under Coach Prime and the other coaches on the staff … That could be an easy path for me to get to the NFL.”
Despite Morgan’s commitment to Alabama, the Buffaloes were heavily in the race for his recruitment in July and are still a team to watch. Morgan has a good chance of playing early in his true freshman season with Colorado, which will help him develop and pursue a career in the NFL.
With the team continuing to keep up the communication and make the wide receiver feel like a priority, the Buffaloes can pull off a major flip.
Potential Wide Receiver Help With Devin Carter
Morgan is not the only wide receiver that the Buffaloes are looking to flip. Four-star wide receiver Devin Carter committed to the Florida State Seminoles in June, but visited Colorado during the final weekend of the season.
Carter has already flipped his commitment once, from Auburn to Florida State, and could do so again. Despite reaffirming he was committed to Florida State in November, the wide receiver recruit still took a visit to Colorado, potentially keeping the door open.
Carter is a speedy player and a strong route runner who can create space between himself and the defender. He has a high ceiling, and with his ability to break away from the defender, Carter would be a valuable target for quarterback Julian Lewis to throw to with the Buffaloes.
Adding another wide receiver would be a major boost to Colorado’s recruiting class. Of the 10 commits, only one is a wide receiver, three-star Christian Ward. With a young quarterback in Lewis set to take over the team, if Colorado can flip either Morgan or Carter, it would elevate the program next season.
Colorado Looking To Defense With Tico Crittendon
Colorado has recruited defensive players at a high level, looking to add one more. Three-star defensive line recruit Tico Crittendon decommitted from the Florida State Seminoles in November and has yet to pick a new program. After decommitting from Florida State, Crittendon listed the Colorado Buffaloes as one of the schools sticking out to him.
South Carolina and Georgia Tech are two other programs pursuing the lineman, but per Rivals, Crittendon was in Boulder for a visit with the Buffaloes.
Colorado’s defense struggled throughout the season, totaling just 13 sacks, with opponents running the ball at a high level. The Buffaloes have recruited just one player across the defensive line, four-star edge Domata Peko Jr., and landing Crittendon would be a major boost to the team.
As Colorado looks to bolster the defense, Crittendon would be an ideal target for the Buffaloes. He is a big athlete at 6-4, 300 pounds, and can develop into an elite defensive lineman.