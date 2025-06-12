Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders' Veteran Teammate Says Deion Sanders 'Prepared' Rookie For Spotlight

Cleveland Browns Veteran cornerback Greg Newsome II spoke about former Colorado Buffaloes All-American quarterback Shedeur Sanders and how coach Deion Sanders prepared him for the spotlight.

Kyron Samuels

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been a mainstream media fixture during the offseason for a team juggling four different players at the position. The former Colorado Buffaloes All-American is already one of the marquee names in the NFL despite being a fifth-round draft pick after a tumultuous pre-draft journey and having never taken a snap in an NFL game. 

Part of why Sanders is so popular is because he’s proven to be a very good college quarterback who broke records and two programs. The other part of that is he’s the son of arguably the greatest defensive back to ever play football and now, one of the highest-paid coaches in all of college football, Deion “Primetime” Sanders. The spotlight has followed Sanders since he was a child, and his teammates believe it prepared him to handle the media storm in the NFL. 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) speaks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at NFL minicamp, Wed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) speaks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

 “He’s been amazing. A sponge, I would say. It’s just crazy that a guy this young with this much notoriety can just handle media. I think his dad has really taught him how to be that guy in the spotlight and understand what comes with it,” said Cleveland Browns star cornerback Greg Newsome II. 

One of the most discussed topics has been the rep distribution as Sanders has yet to take snaps with the first team offense despite shredding the second and third team groups. While contentious to the masses, Sanders has a clear perspective on his current standing and what he can learn from it while he’s developing into the player he believes he can be in time. 

MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising

MORE: Why Wide Receiver Transfer Hykeem Williams Chose Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Does Shedeur Sanders Impression Before WNBA Game

"So, I look at it as a plus. I got time to actually be able to really have a great understanding and whenever it's time for me to play, then it's time for me to play. But I'm not looking too far in the future about all that. I'm looking [at] every day in practice....I'm focused on the small things and over time the big things will happen,” said Sanders to reporters after mandatory minicamp. 

For the discourse during the pre-draft process, Sanders is continually proving to be wise beyond his years and every time he has a press conference session, that fact gets reiterated. While Sanders is understanding of the situation, he also understands what the outside noise will be like when he gets that opportunity to play with the best of the best. 

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, left, stands between quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders during minicamp, Tuesday, June 10
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, left, stands between quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders during minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So, there's no excuses because when you get out there, nobody cares how many reps you got whenever you get in the game. Nobody cares if you took a snap before. Everybody cares about production. So that's the main thing when you get out there: You got to be able to produce,” Sanders added. 

Sanders is handling his business the right way and finding ways to grow as he fights for a slot in a crowded quarterback room. The finish line isn’t within sight just yet, but Sanders is making it hard to ignore the progress. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football