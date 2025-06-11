Buffs Beat

Travis Hunter Reunites with Familiar Face on Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter is flashing early signs of NFL stardom after being the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a longtime bond with teammate Jarrian Jones is helping him settle in fast.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) waves to someone in the stands during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) waves to someone in the stands during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Before former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter ever put on a Jacksonville Jaguars helmet, he already had a familiar connection inside the Jacksonville locker room.

Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones had known Hunter since his high school days—back when the former five-star was still committed to Florida State and frequently visiting campus.

August 1, 2021; Suwanee, Georgia, USA; Travis Hunter poses for a photo at Collins Hill High School. Mandatory Credit: Dale Za
August 1, 2021; Suwanee, Georgia, USA; Travis Hunter poses for a photo at Collins Hill High School. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Jones, a standout at FSU himself, hosted Hunter during recruiting trips and got to know him before his takeover of college football.

“He was committed to Florida State, so he used to come up, stay with us all the time, chill with us all the time,” Jones told Jacksonville media.

“I’ve been knowing Travis since before he went to college. I knew he was going to Jackson State before everybody else kind of knew.”

Back then, Hunter was the nation’s top recruit and committed to Florida State.

But he sent shockwaves through college football when he flipped to play for Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who was leading Jackson State at the time.

Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after catching a touchdown again
Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after catching a touchdown against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half during the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The move signaled more than just a college switch. It foreshadowed a career built on versatility, swagger, and confidence.

It also marked the beginning of a unique partnership between player and coach—one that gave Hunter the freedom to play both sides of the ball and become a new kind of star.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with head coach Deion Sanders afte
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with head coach Deion Sanders after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images / Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

Hunter became one of the most electrifying players in college football during the 2024 season on his way to securing Colorado's second Heisman Trophy.

His ability to dominate on both sides of the ball—and do it with style—helped turn the Buffs into a national spectacle.

Now, in Jacksonville, that same competitive edge is shining through—and the early chemistry with teammates like Jones is helping Hunter settle in fast.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) out runs Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Assistant Mario Jeberaeel durin
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) out runs Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Assistant Mario Jeberaeel during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s funny ‘cause I did see him like he was young Travis,” Jones said. “And I seen him now—and he’s actually playing both ways. It’s a sight to see, for real.”

That rare skill set remains his calling card—and now, that same competitive edge is starting to shine through in Jacksonville.

Hunter’s energy and charisma are already translating quickly, bringing a fresh swagger and confidence to the Jaguars’ offseason activities.

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7), wide receiver Dyami Brown (5), quarterback Trevor Lawrenc
From left, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7), wide receiver Dyami Brown (5), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teammates like Jones are already embracing Hunter for who he is. When asked if Jones had been learning some dance moves from Hunter, Jones couldn’t help but smile.

“Yeah, I told him I’m not a dancer,” he said. “As me being the big brother, you the little brother—I’mma let you dance. And just anybody that do something to you, say something to you, I got you.”

It’s a light—but revealing moment.

Hunter is respected. He’s protected. And he’s allowed to be himself.

The same spark that lit up Boulder is now finding new life in Jacksonville. And those around him are buying in fast.

Ben Armendariz
