Travis Hunter Reunites with Familiar Face on Jacksonville Jaguars
Before former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter ever put on a Jacksonville Jaguars helmet, he already had a familiar connection inside the Jacksonville locker room.
Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones had known Hunter since his high school days—back when the former five-star was still committed to Florida State and frequently visiting campus.
Jones, a standout at FSU himself, hosted Hunter during recruiting trips and got to know him before his takeover of college football.
“He was committed to Florida State, so he used to come up, stay with us all the time, chill with us all the time,” Jones told Jacksonville media.
“I’ve been knowing Travis since before he went to college. I knew he was going to Jackson State before everybody else kind of knew.”
Back then, Hunter was the nation’s top recruit and committed to Florida State.
But he sent shockwaves through college football when he flipped to play for Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who was leading Jackson State at the time.
The move signaled more than just a college switch. It foreshadowed a career built on versatility, swagger, and confidence.
It also marked the beginning of a unique partnership between player and coach—one that gave Hunter the freedom to play both sides of the ball and become a new kind of star.
Hunter became one of the most electrifying players in college football during the 2024 season on his way to securing Colorado's second Heisman Trophy.
His ability to dominate on both sides of the ball—and do it with style—helped turn the Buffs into a national spectacle.
Now, in Jacksonville, that same competitive edge is shining through—and the early chemistry with teammates like Jones is helping Hunter settle in fast.
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
“It’s funny ‘cause I did see him like he was young Travis,” Jones said. “And I seen him now—and he’s actually playing both ways. It’s a sight to see, for real.”
That rare skill set remains his calling card—and now, that same competitive edge is starting to shine through in Jacksonville.
Hunter’s energy and charisma are already translating quickly, bringing a fresh swagger and confidence to the Jaguars’ offseason activities.
Teammates like Jones are already embracing Hunter for who he is. When asked if Jones had been learning some dance moves from Hunter, Jones couldn’t help but smile.
“Yeah, I told him I’m not a dancer,” he said. “As me being the big brother, you the little brother—I’mma let you dance. And just anybody that do something to you, say something to you, I got you.”
It’s a light—but revealing moment.
Hunter is respected. He’s protected. And he’s allowed to be himself.
The same spark that lit up Boulder is now finding new life in Jacksonville. And those around him are buying in fast.