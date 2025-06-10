Why Cleveland Browns Waited Until Fifth Round To Select Shedeur Sanders In NFL Draft
Since the 2025 NFL Draft, there has been an immense amount of discussion on why Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round. Sanders entered draft preparations as a first-round projection but fell until the Browns chose him with the No. 144 overall pick.
As Sanders was slipping in the draft, there was speculation that he fell due to coaches in fear of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders potentially taking their job in the future. There was also speculation that it had to do with the way the former Buffaloes quarterback handled himself in pre-draft meetings.
While there are several reasons why it is believed Sanders fell to round five, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported a key issue with Sanders’ on-field play that caused him to slide down the draft.
“But the core issue with Sanders has nothing to do with how he looks in shorts and no pads in the absence of a pass rush. It's what he can do in the pros when the pressure is on and the ball must come out,” Cabot wrote. “At Colorado, he took too many sacks - an FBS-high 94 in two seasons - and drifted back too often when the ball should've been thrown to a target or tossed away.”
Sanders has shown he is an accurate passer, but taking 42 sacks in 2024 was an issue. He wants to make the play each time, but it can be costly and is something that he needs to work on to have a strong NFL career.
In 2024 Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions, demonstrating his accuracy, but he lost 356 yards from being sacked. NFL teams, whether it be the Browns or a future team, will not want to risk losing that many yards from unnecessary sacks.
One positive to being drafted by the Cleveland Browns and being a part of a crowded quarterback room is being able to learn from veterans. Being able to practice with Super Bowl winning quarterback Joe Flacco can help Sanders learn when to give up the play and not worry about a completion percentage.
Sanders will also be practicing with some of the top defensive players in the league, including defensive lineman Myles Garrett. Sanders will get to see first-hand just how quickly NFL defensive players move.
In addition to Flacco, Sanders is competing for the starting quarterback role with rookie Dillon Gabriel and veteran Kenny Pickett. While early on Flacco is the projected starter, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is giving each quarterback a chance to compete.
Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has seen Sanders’ development already since the rookie minicamp. Rees spoke about the work Sanders is putting in as he continues to prove himself.
“He’s worked his tail off,” Rees said, per Cabot. “He’s really put in a lot of work as all those guys are, but you could tell on the mental side of the game and learning the system and calling it and having that rhythm to it, he’s put a lot of work, and time and effort into that. And then when you do that, the game starts to slow down and you can focus on finding completions. And he’s done a nice job of that as camps’ progressed.”