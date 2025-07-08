Colorado Buffaloes Nearing Commitment From Prized Safety Recruit D'Montae Tims?
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have an unspoken pipeline with Florida-born playmakers, and three-star safety recruit D'Montae Tims could be next.
John Garcia Jr., a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, logged a prediction Sunday for Colorado to land Tims. The skilled 2026 defensive back prospect from Armwood High School (Seffner, Florida) decommitted from the Missouri Tigers in May.
This prediction comes a day after Tims was scheduled to announce his commitment, but he told Scott Procter of DNVR that he would be delaying his decision due to being split between Colorado and the Louisville Cardinals.
The Buffaloes have been the most active program in his final three, which included Louisville and the Georgia Bulldogs. Tims is sought after around the Power Four, visiting with the Vanderbilt Commodores and touting offers from the Miami Hurricanes, Ole Miss Rebels and Wisconsin Badgers.
Some of the Big 12's best teams also had their hats in the ring for Tims, including the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas State Wildcats.
Despite his open access to more established programs, authenticity and unconditional support have drawn Tims closer to a potential move to "Coach Prime" and upstart Boulder.
“The consistent love they keep showing, plus the realness they bring to the table,” Tims told Procter.
As a junior at Armwood, Tims impacted a variety of different spots in the secondary. He self-reported 29 tackles, five pass breakups, three interceptions and two sacks. Tims helped Armwood go 12-1 and reach the regional finals of Florida's 6A playoffs.
He proved himself as a defender who can fly around the field with a sturdy 6-1, 195-pound frame to back it up. 247Sports Composite tabs Tims as the No. 95 safety in the class of 2026, while its more conventional rankings list him as the No. 111 prospect in Florida.
Two of Colorado's key safety additions this offseason have come from the Sunshine State, in one way or another. Tawfiq Byard transferred in this winter after a strong sophomore campaign with the USF Bulls, while Antonio Branch Jr. is a freshman standout from the spring, signed out of Northwestern High School in Miami.
As a former Florida State Seminole and native of Fort Myers, Sanders holds his fellow Floridians to a high standard and has honed the similarity into strong relationships. Wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. constructed memorable bonds with Coach Prime that will last a lifetime, while recent cornerback commit Preston Ashley has a chance to do so in the future.
The Buffs are surging toward a strong secondary, as Ashley's allegiance is just the latest in a long line of maneuvers under the Flatirons. Colorado added Teon Parks, Tyrecus Davis and Noah King from the portal this past spring and has a bevy of safety candidates to replenish the services of Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders.
Carter Stoutmire and Byard stand out as the possible starting pair in 2025, but don't count out Branch. He could prove the viability of a prospect like Tims, as Sanders has never feared placing a freshman in the spotlight.