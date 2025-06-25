Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Flip 4-Star Cornerback Recruit As Deion Sanders Finds Momentum

One day after landing four-star cornerback Preston Ashley, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes flipped fellow corner Maurice Williams' commitment from the Liberty Flames. "Coach Prime" now owns four pledges in his growing 2026 recruiting class.

Jack Carlough

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Within only about 24 hours, the Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 recruiting class has doubled both in size and at one position group.

Four-star cornerback Preston Ashley gave his commitment to the Buffs on Tuesday, and Wednesday saw fellow corner Maurice Williams flip his pledge from the Liberty Flames to Colorado, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman. Coach Deion Sanders now owns four 2026 commits, with three-star tight end Gavin Mueller and three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. preceding Ashley and Williams.

Williams, listed at 6-foot-2 and 172 pounds, is a three-star prospect who had been committed to Liberty since February. The New Orleans, Louisiana, native received an offer from "Coach Prime" in May before visiting Boulder this past weekend. His first look at Boulder was seemingly enough for Colorado to earn his flip.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“Playing for a university like Colorado is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Williams told BuffStampede's Adam Munsterteiger. "Being able to showcase my talents on a high level is an ultimate blessing.”

Williams has also picked up recent college offers from the New Mexico State Aggies, Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Sacramento State Hornets. Last year, Williams announced Power Four offers from the UCF Knights, Houston Cougars, Washington Huskies, Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Colorado's May offer ultimately stood out the most, however.

"I had a surprising reaction once I received the offer from Colorado, knowing how blessed and fortunate I am to be in this position," Williams told BuffStampede prior to visiting Boulder. "The coaches told me they like what I'm capable of and that I could fit into their program."

Colorado's four-member 2026 recruiting class still ranks last in the Big 12 Conference and No. 89 nationally, per Rivals.

It's anyone's guess how Colorado's cornerback room will look entering Williams and Ashley's rookie season in 2026, but "Coach Prime" has made clear that he expects freshmen to play early. DJ McKinney, RJ Johnson, Makari Vickers and nickelback Preston Hodge are expected to lead the charge at cornerback in 2025. McKinney is already drawing NFL Draft buzz and Hodge is entering his final season of eligibility.

Sanders and the Buffs could add a few more 2026 commitments in the coming days. Potential additions include three-star defensive lineman Manoah Faupusa, five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and in-state offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt and Tripp Skewes. "Coach Prime" landed just over 10 high school signees in each of the past two recruiting cycles.

Williams is set to learn from a pair of former NFL cornerbacks in Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis. Both coaches helped two-way player Travis Hunter win the Heisman Trophy last season as the Buffs' top cornerback and wide receiver.

