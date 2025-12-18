Deion Sanders Faces Recruiting Problem After Omarion Miller Transfer News

Wednesday was a reckoning for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Star wide receiver Omarion Miller announced his intent to enter the transfer portal, as did standout safety Tawfiq Byard. They were among Colorado's best players this past season, as Miller carried the Buffs' passing attack while Byard and a prayer strung together an otherwise defunct defense.

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates after a first down during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The loss of Miller is especially staggering for coach Deion Sanders. As with his move, all of Colorado's top 10 recruits from 2023, when "Coach Prime" arrived in Boulder, have moved on from the program.

Buffs Stripped Of Longtime Receiver, Fan Favorite

Miller was the third-highest rated prospect in Sanders' first recruiting class at Colorado, a four-star recruit from North Caddo High School in Vivian, Louisiana. He burst onto the scene with a seven-catch, 196-yard, one-touchdown performance against the USC Trojans in 2023, but he only grabbed four more passes that season.

Still, many saw the potential in his abilities and anticipated a breakthrough sophomore year in 2024. That didn't happen, but Miller still managed two standout performances against Baylor and Kansas State.

In the latter game, in which he exploded for eight catches and 145 yards, Miller suffered a broken leg that sidelined him for the rest of the season. He reached the precipice of a breakout in both of his underclassman years, but still had no cigar due to a receiver room crowded with NFL-bound talent.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shakes hands with wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

But when those stars, including Travis Hunter and his previous quarterback in Shedeur Sanders, left for the NFL, Miller knew it was his time. Even as the team around him fell into mediocrity, struggling in 2025 to the tune of 3-9, he rose.

Miller led the Buffs with 45 catches, 808 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. He finished in the top five in both yards and touchdowns among Big 12 pass-catchers.

But alas, he has chosen to leave Coach Prime's Buffs for his senior year. With the chaos and ineptitude Colorado faced, especially with play-calling and on defense, even an offensive coordinator change to former Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion wasn't enough to keep Miller around.

Coach Prime's First Top Recruits Didn't Last

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Among that 2023 class, consisting of 21 recruits, Miller was one of just five to suit up for the Buffaloes this past season. The highest-rated remaining prospect is quarterback Ryan Staub, who has appeared in 10 games and started twice across three years in Boulder.

Just six notable Buffs from Sanders' wild first season as coach remain rostered. Staub, safety Carter Stoutmire, wide receiver Isaiah Hardge and offensive lineman Kareem Harden were members of the recruiting class, while pre-Coach Prime safety Ben Finneseth will return for 2026.

The highest-rated member of 2023's class was five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. Following a tumultuous freshman year, he transferred to Florida.

Oct 19, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Cormani McClain (25) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

McClain has two interceptions over 13 appearances with the Gators since then, starting in six games this past season.

Four-star running back Dylan Edwards was also in the class, never quite being utilized correctly before transferring to Kansas State after 2023. The speedster clocked 130 touches, 901 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns across two seasons with the Wildcats but re-entered the portal in November.

Wide receiver Adam Hopkins IV was the last four-star prospect listed (247Sports) but only had a handful of special teams appearances before heading to the Charlotte 49ers. He hasn't fared much better there, logging four catches for 31 yards since his transfer.