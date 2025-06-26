Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes With Toughest Schedule In College Football?
As seems to be the case every year, the Colorado Buffaloes have one of the more challenging schedules in college football for the upcoming 2025 season.
Their nonconference slate — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Delaware Blue Hens and Wyoming Cowboys — is certainly easier than last year, but the Buffs won't face any FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) opponents and have a rather grueling Big 12 Conference schedule.
Most notably, Colorado will face the BYU Cougars, Arizona State Sun Devils and Iowa State Cyclones, who ended last year's regular season tied with the Buffs for first place in the Big 12 standings. Matchups against the Kansas State Wildcats and Utah Utes should also challenge coach Deion Sanders' Buffs.
College Football News recently ranked all 136 FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) schedules, and Colorado landed near the top at No. 26. Only the Baylor Bears (No. 20) and TCU Horned Frogs (No. 17) were considered to have more challenging slates among Big 12 teams.
College Football News tabbed Colorado's Oct. 25 trip to Utah to be the Buffs' most challenging game next season. While the Utes have certainly enjoyed their fair share of success against Colorado dating back to their days together in the Pac-12, Utah was no match for the Buffs last year in a 49-24 affair. Still, many believe Utah will turn things around next season with New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier expected to earn the starting quarterback job.
Delaware, which is entering its first season at the FBS level, was understandably named Colorado's easiest opponent. In their final run in the FCS last fall, the Blue Hens went 9-2 (6-2 Colonial Athletic Association) but have experienced some roster turnover this offseason. Alongside Delaware, matchups against the Wyoming Cowboys, Houston Cougars and West Virginia Mountaineers are among Colorado's easier games.
The Florida Gators were given the distinction of having college football's toughest schedule, followed by the Wisconsin Badgers and UCLA Bruins.
Sanders' third season leading the Buffs will be his first without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who were selected by the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively, in April's NFL Draft. Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis are now competing for Colorado's starting quarterback job.
Below is a complete look at Colorado football's 2025 regular season schedule: