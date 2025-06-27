Deion Sanders Battling Health Issues, Thankful For 'Son' Visit While Away From Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is battling an unspecified health issue. "Coach Prime" has been recovering at his house in Texas and has missed summer football camps in Boulder. Recently, Sanders' "son," retired NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones paid him a visit and Sanders provided an optimistic update.
Sanders has been very forthcoming about health issues in the past as the NFL legend had two toes amputated due to from complications from an operation. Then in 2023, he underwent a nine-hour operation on his foot. However, on a podcast hosted by former NFL star Asante Samuel in May, Sanders said his current situation "is at a whole other level" and that he lost 14 pounds.
Fast forward to June, Sanders is still battling the issue and has had some friends and family stop by to check on his progress including former Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin. Most recently, retired NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones stopped in.
"God is so Good, another 1 of my sons came to see me and make certain I’m straight. He also wanted to fish so I was his guide today," Sanders wrote on Instagram. "Thank u my brother u gave me energy."
That's a positive update after the visit from Sanders as he fishes with an old friend who he considers family. Colorado fans hope their coach gets better soon.
Deion Sanders Jr., Sanders' son, also recently provided fans with a positive update on the health of his father in a video posted on the Well Off Media YouTube channel.
“It’s a beautiful thing 'Coach Prime' back active, moving around," said Sanders Jr. "God is great. Not back active moving around, but it’s progress. It's a beautiful thing, man."
Sanders' timeline on his return to the Buffaloes program is unclear, but Sanders Jr. is optimistic.
"He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through," Deion Jr. stated, according to USA Today. "When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him."
During Sanders time away from the team, other members of the Buffaloes coaching staff have stepped up. Colorado head strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey has been vocal and motivating while Sanders recuperates.
As Colorado fans await Sanders' return, the Buffaloes are preparing for their season opener on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.
It's an exciting time for the Buffaloes and Sanders, who is entering season three in Boulder. In 2023, Sanders led Colorado to a 4-8 record and then a 9-4 record in 2024. While Sanders faces the task of replacing son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Hunter (who both went to the NFL), "Coach Prime" has a roster full of talent to compete in the Big 12 Conference.