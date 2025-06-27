Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Battling Health Issues, Thankful For 'Son' Visit While Away From Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is battling an unspecified health issue. "Coach Prime" has been recovering at his house in Texas and has missed summer football camps in Boulder. Recently, Sanders' "son," retired NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones paid him a visit and Sanders provided an optimistic update.

Bri Amaranthus

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders enters the field before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. UCLA defeated Colorado 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders enters the field before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. UCLA defeated Colorado 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is battling an unspecified health issue. "Coach Prime" has been recovering at his house in Texas and has missed summer football camps in Boulder. Recently, Sanders' "son," retired NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones paid him a visit and Sanders provided an optimistic update.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the S
Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Sanders has been very forthcoming about health issues in the past as the NFL legend had two toes amputated due to from complications from an operation. Then in 2023, he underwent a nine-hour operation on his foot. However, on a podcast hosted by former NFL star Asante Samuel in May, Sanders said his current situation "is at a whole other level" and that he lost 14 pounds.

Fast forward to June, Sanders is still battling the issue and has had some friends and family stop by to check on his progress including former Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin. Most recently, retired NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones stopped in.

"God is so Good, another 1 of my sons came to see me and make certain I’m straight. He also wanted to fish so I was his guide today," Sanders wrote on Instagram. "Thank u my brother u gave me energy."

That's a positive update after the visit from Sanders as he fishes with an old friend who he considers family. Colorado fans hope their coach gets better soon.

Deion Sanders Jr., Sanders' son, also recently provided fans with a positive update on the health of his father in a video posted on the Well Off Media YouTube channel.

MORE: Deion Sanders Jr. Gives Health Update On Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders

MORE: Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders Share Fishing Trip In First Look Since Illness News

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting: Deion Sanders To Flip Duke Commit Jayvian Tanelus?

Colorado Buffaloes video producer Deion Sanders Jr. during a spring game event at Folsom Field.
Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes video producer Deion Sanders Jr. during a spring game event at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“It’s a beautiful thing 'Coach Prime' back active, moving around," said Sanders Jr. "God is great. Not back active moving around, but it’s progress. It's a beautiful thing, man."

Sanders' timeline on his return to the Buffaloes program is unclear, but Sanders Jr. is optimistic.

"He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through," Deion Jr. stated, according to USA Today. "When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him."

During Sanders time away from the team, other members of the Buffaloes coaching staff have stepped up. Colorado head strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey has been vocal and motivating while Sanders recuperates.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showca
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

As Colorado fans await Sanders' return, the Buffaloes are preparing for their season opener on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

It's an exciting time for the Buffaloes and Sanders, who is entering season three in Boulder. In 2023, Sanders led Colorado to a 4-8 record and then a 9-4 record in 2024. While Sanders faces the task of replacing son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Hunter (who both went to the NFL), "Coach Prime" has a roster full of talent to compete in the Big 12 Conference.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football