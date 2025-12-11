Colorado Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Deion Sanders' Biggest Additions, Losses
Simply put, the Colorado Buffaloes must hit on their transfer portal class if they want to rebound from a disappointing three-win season.
Coach Deion Sanders has a few foundational players to build around, including quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and multiple defensive standouts, but the Buffs must add help at linebacker, cornerback and other position groups.
Unlike previous years, the college football transfer portal has just one open window this offseason. All FBS and FCS players can officially enter the portal from Jan. 2-16, meaning those 15 days and the weeks that follow will be critical for Sanders and his recruiting staff.
Colorado's Offseason Transfer Portal Additions Via Transfer Portal
As of this writing, Colorado has yet to land any players via the transfer portal. Expect the first additions to come next month when the transfer portal officially opens.
"Coach Prime" spoke on some of Colorado's biggest offseason recruiting needs during a press conference last month.
"You're going to do what you're capable of doing to heal some woes that you have, and a lot of that is up front," Sanders said. "A lot of that is on the defensive side of the ball... We've got some youngsters coming in the secondary that I can't wait to see. So, we know what direction we wanna go, and we're gonna get there."
Colorado Players Who've Entered Transfer Portal
Four defensive players have so far announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens next month.
Player
Position
New School
Fr. Noah King
Cornerback
TBD
Jr. Teon Parks
Cornerback
TBD
Fr. Mantrez Walker
Linebacker
TBD
Jr. Terrance Love
Safety
TBD
Of the four players listed above, Teon Parks was the only one who played significant snaps this past season. The former Illinois State transfer totaled 21 tackles and two passes defended.
Terrance Love was removed from Colorado's roster in October amid his first season at Colorado.
“You’ve gotta understand when a guy leaves a program that selected him, or got him out of the portal, he leaves for a multitude of reasons," Sanders said. "The number one reason people leave is money. It’s not a disdain for staff or players. It’s money — let’s just be honest, man. Let’s stop sugarcoating this foolishness.”
Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact
Colorado's secondary has so far been impacted the most with Parks, King and Love all planning to enter the transfer portal. Safety Tawfiq Byard is set to lead the secondary next season, but "Coach Prime" will likely add some experienced help at cornerback.
Linebacker is another key position to watch this offseason. With Walker entering the portal and Jeremiah Brown, Shaun Myers, Reginald Hughes and Martavius French all graduating, the Buffs need significant help at linebacker.
Biggest Winners and Questions Still Remaining
It's still too early to address Colorado's biggest transfer portal winners, but there's no lack of questions surrounding another important offseason for Sanders' program.
How will Colorado build around Lewis and new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion? Are the Buffs pleased with their young group of wide receivers? Will standout offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and wide receiver Omarion Miller stay put? Those three and other questions will be answered this offseason.
