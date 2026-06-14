Colorado Lands Recruiting Commitment With NFL Ties

The Colorado Buffaloes added to their NFL representation outside of coach Deion Sanders.

This time they landed someone from the family tree of past Super Bowl winner Aqib Talib: three-star offensive lineman Jayin Talib. Scott Procter of DNVR confirmed Talib's verbal pledge on the morning of June 14.

Colorado Lands Nephew of Famed NFL Cornerback

Per 247Sports, Talib was on a visit to Colorado the weekend of June 12 as the Buffaloes continue their string of commitments from visiting recruits.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: 2027 OL Jayin Talib has committed to Colorado.



The 6-foot-2, 275-pounder had offers from Memphis, NC State, Texas Tech and others.



He’s the nephew of Aqib Talib. pic.twitter.com/Cnc9rRGFqV — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) June 14, 2026

Talib's uncle won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos alongside Von Miller, Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, and during a time franchise legend John Elway worked in the team's front office. The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback went on to play in one more big game: Super Bowl 53 with the Los Angeles Rams, but fell in that contest 13-3 to a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team.

Talib heads to a roster that already features edge rusher and 2026 commit Domata Peko Jr., the son of former Buffaloes defensive line coach plus NFL veteran Domata Peko.

This Talib Turned Down Big 12 Offers

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders gains more than an additional NFL presence here. The Buffaloes also reel in more than a star trench option out of Texas powerhouse Allen High.

Colorado gains a Big 12 target here to boost the 2027 recruiting class.

Per 247Sports, the 6-2, 275-pounder pulled in 10 total offers including from Colorado. But he turned down a big in-state opportunity from Texas Tech. The Red Raiders already beat out Colorado for prized four-star defensive tackle prospect Khyren Haywood, another Texas product.

Talib held other big name offers outside of the Big 12 rival of the Buffaloes, according to 247Sports. Memphis, Charlotte and UTSA out of the American Athletic Conference offered him. Incoming Pac-12 program Texas State extended a four-year level opportunity to him. Same with future MAC program Sacramento State.

Even North Carolina State out of the ACC made its run at Talib before ultimately choosing Colorado.

Impact of Landing Jayin Talib

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes defense lines up on the goalline against the Colorado Buffaloes offense during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Sanders and his coaching staff are placing a major emphasis on building up the trenches. Hence why they made the run at the interior offensive lineman prospect.

He's now the fourth different offensive lineman commit for the 2027 class. Talib joins the current highest-ranked pledge in four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones to this line. Colorado then added more line help with tackle Zaquan Linton and interior presence Jaiden Lindsay, who both committed one week prior to Talib's June 14 decision. Now Talib helps even out the line by adding some inside muscle moving forward in Boulder.

Colorado fans will love more than the bloodlines that Talib has. Buffalo fans and those enamored with line of scrimmage play are going to embrace Talib's versatility. He's more than a guard, as he's brought tenacity to the center position too. Talib keeps his base and leverage low to win his solo blocks. He's capable of knocking over defenders in one punch too. Talib looks more on the fundamentally sound side when it comes to winning his blocks.

But he'll know how defensive linemen think too, as he's played defensive tackle before plus likely gained defense nuggets from his famed uncle. Talib joins edge rusher Drew Sapp as the June 12-14 Colorado commits.

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