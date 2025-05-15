Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting: Florida State Commit Xavier Payne Adds Offer From Deion Sanders

Amid a busy month on the recruiting trail, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders offered to three-star Florida State Seminoles offensive tackle commit Xavier Payne. Payne is a class of 2026 prospect who has been committed to FSU since December.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
With ample time until the start of preseason camp, coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes staff have made recruiting class of 2026 prospects a top priority in recent weeks. Several blue-chip names have visited Boulder in May, and the Buffs landed their second 2026 commit on Wednesday in four-star Illinois tight end Gavin Mueller.

Also on Wednesday, Colorado offensive line coach Gunnar White extended an offer to class of 2026 Florida State Seminoles commit Xavier Payne. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle has been committed to coach Mike Norvell's program since December, but his recruitment appears far from over. According to his X account, Payne will visit the Penn State Nittany Lions this weekend before checking out the Syracuse Orange from June 6-8.

Payne also announced he's no longer visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks in early June, so "Coach Prime" may attempt to bring the massive offensive tackle to Boulder.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Payne is a rising senior at Miami Edison Senior High School in Florida and one of the country's highest-ranked offensive tackle prospects. According to the 247Sports composite, Payne is the No. 64 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 and the No. 102 overall prospect in the Sunshine State.

In a recent interview with Rivals, Payne said he's looking to find a college football program that will help him achieve his goal of reaching the NFL.

"The biggest thing is gonna by whatever puts me in the best position to get myself to the NFL because that is my ultimate goal," Payne told Rivals. "I know that I have to do the work. This is all about who can develop me and get me to where I want to be."

NFL preparation has been one of Sanders' biggest recruiting selling points. While "Coach Prime" is still looking to send his first Colorado offensive lineman into the NFL, seven former Buffs were either drafted or signed a free-agent contract last month. Plus, former CU offensive lineman Justin Mayers attended the Denver Broncos' rookie minicamp.

As of March, Payne said he hopes to close his college recruitment before his senior season at Miami Edison begins.

"I definitely want to just be focused on the season," Payne told Rivals. "I want to win, I want to focus on winning as many games as possible and hopefully winning the state championship with my brothers at my high school. I definitely want to (close my recruitment) before my season, lock it in, and just focus on ball from there."

With Mueller and three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. being the only commits, Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 77 nationally and No. 15 in the Big 12 Conference, ahead of only the Utah Utes. Fortunately, "Coach Prime" still has plenty of time to sway Payne and other top class of 2026 prospects.

