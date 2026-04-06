Colorado Makes Push for Elite Recruit Out of Big Ten Territory

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders hosted one of the top offensive linemen from the state of Maryland on a recruiting visit on Thursday.

Three-star interior offensive line prospect Jaiden Lindsay spent two days in Boulder on an unofficial visit, just a few months removed from landing a scholarship offer from the Buffs.

Offensive Lineman Jaiden Lindsay’s Rise

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Lindsay is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports in the class of 2027. His play at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, has earned him the No. 22 prospect ranking in the state according to 247Sports, which also lists him as the No. 56 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 900 overall recruit.

The current high school junior stands 6-3 and weighs in at an impressive 275 pounds. With plenty of time for development, a frame like that has certainly caught the attention of many Power Four programs.

He has offers from 14 FBS programs, with some key names being the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers, the Penn State Nittany Lions, Kentucky Wildcats, West Virginia Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Panthers.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But Colorado’s primary competition will come from Lindsay’s hometown school. The Maryland Terrapins are currently listed as his first choice, as they are also the only team 247Sports has given an interest level of warm to at this stage of the recruiting process.

Colorado is currently listed second on his interest list, and is the only other program Lindsay has scheduled an official visit to.

How Jaiden Lindsay Would Benefit the Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado is in a rebuilding period with its offensive line. While sophomore guard Yahya Attia seems to be the future of the interior offensive line for the Buffaloes as it currently stands, the Buffs will be looking to build around him and sure up their future for when he’s gone as well.

Lindsay is a prospect flying under the radar at the moment, preventing Colorado from having to engage in a long-term, neck-and-neck battle with many other high-profile programs and lots of NIL money involved. But he still has all the physicals and the flashes on film of a player who, while he may be a project, could pan out at the next level.

He has one more season of high school to develop, and with the right training program under offensive line coach Gunnar White and the Colorado staff, he could see his full potential realized in Boulder.

What’s Next in Jaiden Lindsay's Recruitment

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

All of this leads up to June 2026. In the span of that month, Lindsay is set to visit both Colorado (on June 5) and Maryland (on June 19). Those two official visits will be crucial in determining the last legs of his recruitment process.

The key thing to note about how the visits are staggered: Colorado gets to make the first impression. Depending on how his visit with Colorado goes, Coach Prime and the Buffaloes could force Maryland to fight an uphill battle during his visit on the 19th if his mind is at all made up by then. So Buffs fans should pay close attention when the mid-summer rolls around.