How Colorado’s Latest Offer Might Affect Five-Star Kavian Bryant’s Recruiting Decision
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have been turning up the heat in recruiting over the past few weeks. On Tuesday night, the program might have gained an edge with another five-star recruit.
The Buffaloes recently extended an offer to to the younger brother of five-star quarterback Kavian Bryant, Kaden Bryant, a 2029 recruit who’s also drawing attention from schools like Texas Tech, SMU, Midwestern State, and UTSA.
Kavian Bryant is the No. 2 signal-caller in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
While it’s still unclear where Colorado sits on Kavian’s list, offering his brother is at least a positive signal.
Building that family connection could be a real selling point for Colorado. Sanders’ willingness to go the extra mile for recruits and their families shows how committed the program is to developing relationships — and to winning both on and off the field.
MORE: Four-Star Preston Ashley Gives Big Colorado Recruiting Update
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Receive Unfavorable Kickoff Time For Matchup at Utah
MORE: Shilo Sanders Pulls Off Hilarious Shedeur Sanders Prank at Cleveland Browns Game
Could Kaden Bryant’s Scholarship Boost Colorado’s Chances With Kavian?
Is providing Kavian Bryant's brother really helping the cause of the Buffaloes? Hardly, but at least they're still in it, because it's already a struggle for Bryant to start with.
Kavian Bryant will commit on Nov 1, and the favorites and likely finalists are Florida State, SMU, Texas Tech, and Texas. The Buffaloes recently hosted Bryant for a visit, but that might not be enough.
Getting Kaden Bryant on board would be seen as a desperation signing, but then again, he may turn out to be as good as his brother within a couple of years. He's not even near his best yet anyway.
The Buffaloes may be fond of Kaden as a recruit and prefer to start the recruiting process early.
Even if getting Kavian is a long shot, offering Kaden demonstrates Colorado's commitment to looking forward and making connections that will eventually pay off in other recruiting cycles.
In the cutthroat world of college football recruiting, sometimes the smallest move can make the most impact.
The Impact Of Kavian Bryant's Commitment to Deion Sanders
Bryant's commitment to the Buffaloes would have a big impact on fellow five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, who is set to be the program’s full-time starter next season.
Adding Bryant would make Lewis pull even harder to raise his game right away. For Sanders, Bryant could be the kind of quarterback who gets Colorado to greater heights in the Big 12.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arizona State Sun Devils don’t appear to be slowing down.
With Shedeur Sanders going to the NFL, there is no doubt about how valuable it is to have stability at the position. Bryant would provide that, along with plenty of excitement for the fanbase.
The big question now is whether Sanders can sell Bryant on the vision. Colorado will be competing against so many top programs. It's now a question of whether or not Sanders can convince Bryant to call Boulder home next.