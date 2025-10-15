Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders’ Tough Week Left Michael Irvin Truly Inspired

Longtime friend and former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin shared his thoughts on coach Deion Sanders' resilient week, which resulted in a Colorado Buffaloes win over the Iowa State Cyclones. Days before, "Coach Prime" underwent surgery for blood clots.

Jack Carlough

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Former football player Michael Irvin reacts to the crowd during the opening kick off between the Colorado Buffaloes and the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Former football player Michael Irvin reacts to the crowd during the opening kick off between the Colorado Buffaloes and the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images / John Leyba-Imagn Images
Coach Deion Sanders once again showcased his resilience last week when he led the Colorado Buffaloes to an upset win over the Iowa State Cyclones, only four days after undergoing a four-hour surgery for blood clots in his leg.

Former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin was on hand for Colorado's first Big 12 Conference win on Saturday and was left impressed by his longtime friend's ability to rally the Buffs despite his health problems. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Irvin shared his thoughts on how Sanders ultimately put his team first throughout the week.

"To see his team recognizing his sacrifice and coming together, beating a team that was ranked and nobody gave them a chance, I'm telling you when I tell you this is the greatest game in the world for so many reasons like this," Irvin said.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Irvin, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, also shared his amazement over "Coach Prime" refusing to cancel or push back practice the day after his surgery.

"He would not say, 'Coach, you guys, take care of it, I'm going to recover," Irvin said. "He would not even move the time of the practice back so that he could recover. He showed up on Wednesday morning. I want to say he showed up 10 toes down, but I'm not even sure how many toes he has left."

Michael Irvin Reacts To Colorado's Win Over Iowa State

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) and quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) celebrate a first down against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Later, Irvin spoke on how Colorado players came together to secure a 24-17 win over the Cyclones. Quarterback Kaidon Salter threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, wide receiver Joseph Williams had 128 receiving yards and safety Tawfiq Byard overcame an arm injury to record a key interception.

"They understood what it is to be a part of something much bigger than any one other," Irvin said on his YouTube channel. "They were all together. They stayed together, fought together. In the end, they got the win and rose together. I told them, 'Games like this, moments like this, ultimately determines how the rest of this thing we call life goes.'"

"A Beautiful Story"

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Former Dallas Cowboy and teammate of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin looks on as Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"He (Sanders) showed up Wednesday morning and then those boys walked the walk Saturday afternoon," Irvin said. "I was there. I've seen it all. I see that beautiful story, and I say that was a beautiful story. Now, let's see where this thing goes from here after they tasted that victory and togetherness and got that moment."

Moving forward, Colorado will enjoy a bye this weekend before facing the No. 23 Utah Utes on Oct. 25 in Salt Lake City. As announced by the Big 12 Conference on Monday, kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

