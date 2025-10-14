Shilo Sanders Pulls Off Hilarious Shedeur Sanders Prank at Cleveland Browns Game
Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders has always been an entertainer, and his latest stunt might be his best one yet.
Is that Shilo or Shedeur?
Sanders went to see the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and he dressed up like his brother, Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders, tricking some fans into believing that the NFL quarterback was roaming around the stadium.
Shilo posted the complete video on his YouTube channel, explaining that he even grew out his beard to look more like his brother. Shilo wore Shedeur's jersey, a "Legendary" chain, Browns shorts, an orange arm sleeve, and more in order to pull off the look.
In the introduction to his latest YouTube video, Shilo talked about Shedeur becoming the backup quarterback for the Browns behind fellow rookie signal-caller Dillon Gabriel, and Shilo wanted to make sure he was at the game in case his brother saw the field.
The former Buffs star started his NFL career as Cleveland's fourth-string quarterback, and Shedeur has yet to see the field in his rookie season. Still, Shilo found a way to rate his brother's performance on Sunday:
"Shedeur he did good today. I rate his performance 10 out of 10. You know, I was the sideline guy before too. I like his movement. I like how he didn't just stand in one spot. He was talking to teammates," Shilo said.
Deion Sanders on Shilo's Next Career Moves
Shilo Sanders was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in April 2025, but he did not make Tampa Bay's 53-man roster and was waived in August. Shilo was invited to a workout with the San Francisco 49ers in September, but the former Buffs star was not signed.
As a result, Shilo has shifted some of his attention to his YouTube channel with over 200,000 subscribers.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders was asked about Shilo's next moves after being cut by the Buccaneers in August, and "Coach Prime" hinted at Shilo potentially pursuing a career in acting.
"Shilo's a man of many talents," Deion Sanders said. "I don't know if you guys know, he's a man of many talents and he's going to be straight. All the Sanders are going to be straight with or without football. You better believe that. You better believe that I take care of mine and I've always have, and y'all know what I mean. You better believe that."
“He is mentally where he needs to be. Physically, where he needs to be. We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next,” Sanders continued.