Buffs Beat

Shilo Sanders Pulls Off Hilarious Shedeur Sanders Prank at Cleveland Browns Game

Former Colorado Buffaloes star Shilo Sanders went to support his brother, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but Shilo took things a step further. Dressed up as his brother, Shilo tricked fans into thinking he was Shedeur.

Charlie Viehl

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders has always been an entertainer, and his latest stunt might be his best one yet.

Is that Shilo or Shedeur?

Sanders went to see the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and he dressed up like his brother, Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders, tricking some fans into believing that the NFL quarterback was roaming around the stadium.

Shilo posted the complete video on his YouTube channel, explaining that he even grew out his beard to look more like his brother. Shilo wore Shedeur's jersey, a "Legendary" chain, Browns shorts, an orange arm sleeve, and more in order to pull off the look.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) arrives for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) arrives for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

In the introduction to his latest YouTube video, Shilo talked about Shedeur becoming the backup quarterback for the Browns behind fellow rookie signal-caller Dillon Gabriel, and Shilo wanted to make sure he was at the game in case his brother saw the field.

The former Buffs star started his NFL career as Cleveland's fourth-string quarterback, and Shedeur has yet to see the field in his rookie season. Still, Shilo found a way to rate his brother's performance on Sunday:

"Shedeur he did good today. I rate his performance 10 out of 10. You know, I was the sideline guy before too. I like his movement. I like how he didn't just stand in one spot. He was talking to teammates," Shilo said.

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21), coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Massive Win Over No. 22 Iowa State

MORE: Deion Sanders Gets Candid After Colorado's Upset Win Over Iowa State

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers from Colorado Win Over No. 22 Iowa State

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' MVP Turns Heads In Upset Win Over Iowa State

Deion Sanders on Shilo's Next Career Moves

Shilo Sanders was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in April 2025, but he did not make Tampa Bay's 53-man roster and was waived in August. Shilo was invited to a workout with the San Francisco 49ers in September, but the former Buffs star was not signed.

As a result, Shilo has shifted some of his attention to his YouTube channel with over 200,000 subscribers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) takes the field for warmups before a preseason game vs the Tennessee Titan
Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) takes the field for warmups before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was asked about Shilo's next moves after being cut by the Buccaneers in August, and "Coach Prime" hinted at Shilo potentially pursuing a career in acting.

"Shilo's a man of many talents," Deion Sanders said. "I don't know if you guys know, he's a man of many talents and he's going to be straight. All the Sanders are going to be straight with or without football. You better believe that. You better believe that I take care of mine and I've always have, and y'all know what I mean. You better believe that."

“He is mentally where he needs to be. Physically, where he needs to be. We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next,” Sanders continued.

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football