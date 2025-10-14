Buffs Beat

Four-Star Recruit Preston Ashley Updates Colorado Buffaloes Commitment

Four-star defensive back recruit Preston Ashley is fully committed to Colorado and coach Deion Sanders, leaving no doubt about where his future lies. His decision strengthens the Buffaloes’ 2026 recruiting class and signals the growing momentum behind Sanders’ vision for the program.

Thomas Gorski

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes go into the bye week with a record of 3-4 after a stunning upset of No. 22 Iowa State. Aside from ending a losing streak, the win has the ability to give the team an extra momentum on the field and some recruiting assistance in the future.

Even with the challenges that the program has faced, the majority of the Colorado's recruits are still committed to the Buffaloes. It is the same with four-star defensive back Preston Ashley, who recently reaffirmed his commitment to coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

“There isn’t any flipping,” Ashley told 247Sports' Adam Munsterteiger. “I’m not a wishy-washy dude and I’m not a flip-flopper. I’m going up there to help Coach Prime win a national championship and that’s it. That’s the standard.”

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ashley’s commitment to Sanders and the Buffaloes is a big win for the program as they look to build on this season.

Keeping top recruits such as Ashley sends a powerful message that Colorado is doing something special. With momentum growing in front of them on the field and recruiting, the Buffaloes may be setting themselves up for long-term success under Sanders.

The Greater Impact of Ashley's Commitment to Deion Sanders

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The news that Ashley is this committed to Sanders and the program is very encouraging. Not only does it permit the team to advance, but it also indicates the type of culture that Sanders has created in Boulder.

Ashley is also a remarkable Buffaloes recruit. He's a potential cornerstone building block for Sanders' defense in the future because he's received a 91 overall grade from 247Sports Composite, which indicates he's among the best recruits.

He's also the No. 225 recruit nationally and No. 18 overall safety in the Class of 2026.

Ashley's dedication is not only a win on the recruiting side—it's a statement that Colorado is among the best places to bring in talent. With talent such as his on board, Sanders' vision for the program is starting to take shape on and off the field.

Where Deion Sanders’ 2026 Recruiting Class Stands

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

247Sports currently ranks Colorado’s 2026 class No. 69 in the country with 13 commitments. That puts the Buffaloes in the middle of the pack, but there’s still plenty of time to move up as the recruiting cycle plays out.

Three four-star commits lead the group. That includes linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and defensive linemen Emanuel Ruffin and Ashley, giving Colorado a strong foundation to build on as Sanders looks to climb the rankings.

Ashley staying is a huge boost for the Buffaloes. With Ruffin and Colton Jr. joining his repertoire, Colorado now has a core of defensive players to build around and support for years, the kind of foundation Sanders can continue to build on from here.

With Sanders' history of closing well in recruiting and having a great deal of time left in the cycle, this class can become a team that makes a difference in Boulder for many years to come.

