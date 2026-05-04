Colorado Offers Intriguing Tennessee Receiver Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes offered class of 2028 recruit, wide receiver De’Aries Holland on April 28.

Colorado Buffaloes Offer De'Aries Holland

Whites Creek football sophomore receiver De'Aries Holland has offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Nebraska and Toledo. | Tyler Palmateer / Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

De’Aries Holland is a 5-9, 160 pound wide receiver out of Whites Creek, Tennessee. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 69 wide receiver in the class of 2028 according to 247Sports composite rankings.

As a sophomore for Whites Creek in 2025-26, Holland had 20 receptions for 456 yards and five receiving touchdowns in six games. He also had nine carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Holland took to social media to announce his offer from Colorado.

“After a great conversation with Coach Box (Colorado director of player personnel, Darrius Darden-Box) I am blessed to be receive and offer from the University of Colorado,” Holland posted on his X account.

Whites Creek's De'Aries Holland (5) waits to run his route against White House Heritage during a high school football game Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in White House, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado is just one of numerous offers that Holland has a received. To this point in the recruiting cycle, Holland has received offers from these schools in addition to Colorado.

Toledo Rockets

Kentucky Wildcats

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Nicholls State Colonels

Maryland Terrapins

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Vanderbilt Commodores

Tennessee Volunteers

Louisville Cardinals

North Carolina Tar Heels

Memphis Tigers

Tulane Green Wave

Colorado has yet to receive a commitment from a 2028 recruit. Will Holland be the first?

Buffaloes Prioritizing Recruiting More?

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes may be looking to strengthen their grip on recruiting. So far under coach Deion Sanders, Colorado has relied on the transfer portal to build their roster. The same was true in the 2026 cycle, as they landed 43 incoming transfers while 36 of their players from their 2025 team entered the portal.

Furthermore, Colorado's 2026 high school recruiting class consisted of 19 players and was ranked as the No. 68 class in the country per Rivals. There were not many power conference teams ranked lower than Colorado. The only team in the Big 12 conference with a worse ranking were the Oklahoma State Cowboys. However, there is a more understandable reason for Oklahoma State being low.

They fired their head coach in the middle of the 2025 season and made a new hire this offseason. It can be difficult to land a good recruiting class in year one as a head coach due to the college football calendar being set up the way it is. Early National signing day is very close to when some of these coaching moves are made, giving a new coach at a program little time to meet with recruits.

Colorado on the other hand is entering their fourth season with the same coach. Some good recruiting news is that their 2027 class is off a solid start compared to 2026. They have landed three recruits: four-star quarterback Andre Adams, three-star cornerback Davon Dericho, and three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairley.

This class is currently ranked No. 49 in the country and No. 8 in the Big 12, a big step up from where the 2026 class was.

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