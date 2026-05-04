Colorado Offers Intriguing Tennessee Receiver Recruit
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The Colorado Buffaloes offered class of 2028 recruit, wide receiver De’Aries Holland on April 28.
Colorado Buffaloes Offer De'Aries Holland
De’Aries Holland is a 5-9, 160 pound wide receiver out of Whites Creek, Tennessee. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 69 wide receiver in the class of 2028 according to 247Sports composite rankings.
As a sophomore for Whites Creek in 2025-26, Holland had 20 receptions for 456 yards and five receiving touchdowns in six games. He also had nine carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Holland took to social media to announce his offer from Colorado.
“After a great conversation with Coach Box (Colorado director of player personnel, Darrius Darden-Box) I am blessed to be receive and offer from the University of Colorado,” Holland posted on his X account.
Colorado is just one of numerous offers that Holland has a received. To this point in the recruiting cycle, Holland has received offers from these schools in addition to Colorado.
Toledo Rockets
Kentucky Wildcats
Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
Nicholls State Colonels
Maryland Terrapins
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Vanderbilt Commodores
Tennessee Volunteers
Louisville Cardinals
North Carolina Tar Heels
Memphis Tigers
Tulane Green Wave
Colorado has yet to receive a commitment from a 2028 recruit. Will Holland be the first?
Buffaloes Prioritizing Recruiting More?
The Colorado Buffaloes may be looking to strengthen their grip on recruiting. So far under coach Deion Sanders, Colorado has relied on the transfer portal to build their roster. The same was true in the 2026 cycle, as they landed 43 incoming transfers while 36 of their players from their 2025 team entered the portal.
Furthermore, Colorado's 2026 high school recruiting class consisted of 19 players and was ranked as the No. 68 class in the country per Rivals. There were not many power conference teams ranked lower than Colorado. The only team in the Big 12 conference with a worse ranking were the Oklahoma State Cowboys. However, there is a more understandable reason for Oklahoma State being low.
They fired their head coach in the middle of the 2025 season and made a new hire this offseason. It can be difficult to land a good recruiting class in year one as a head coach due to the college football calendar being set up the way it is. Early National signing day is very close to when some of these coaching moves are made, giving a new coach at a program little time to meet with recruits.
Colorado on the other hand is entering their fourth season with the same coach. Some good recruiting news is that their 2027 class is off a solid start compared to 2026. They have landed three recruits: four-star quarterback Andre Adams, three-star cornerback Davon Dericho, and three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairley.
This class is currently ranked No. 49 in the country and No. 8 in the Big 12, a big step up from where the 2026 class was.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1