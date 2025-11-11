Colorado, Army Pushing For Talented Linebacker Recruit
The Colorado Buffaloes are in a recruiting battle for class of 2026 linebacker, Phillip Goodrich, who recently visited Army. Can Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs land the talented prospect?
Recruit Phillip Goodrich Visits Army
Phillip Goodrich is a 5-11, 210 pound linebacker out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 159 linebacker in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Rivals puts his season stats at 80 total tackles with 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Goodrich recently went on a visit to Army and spoke to Rivals about the experience.
“The coaching staff impressed me with their intellectual and strategic approach,” Goodrich said. “The program is built on a foundation of meritocracy, fostering a strong brotherhood, excellent relationships, and exceptional in-game communication and adjustment capabilities.”
He was also in awe with the facilities and alumni support at Army.
“The facilities rank among the most elite I have toured. The infrastructure is cutting-edge…all tailored to an athlete’s specific build and needs,” Goodrich said. “The palpable support from the alumni is remarkable…The promise of a guaranteed and distinguished path after football and military service is high compelling…I can see myself thriving there.”
The top contenders to land Goodrich as of now are Colorado, Army, Air Force, James Madison, UConn, and Toledo. He was committed to Navy through the summer, but decided to decommit in late August.
Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class
The Colorado Buffaloes are still trying to bolster their 2026 recruiting class. They are ranked No. 79 overall by 247Sports with their 12 commits. Out of these 12, two are rated as four-stars; linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and safety Preston Ashley.
“Coach Prime” has mostly relied on the transfer portal since getting to Boulder in 2023, but No. 79 is still low even with that. With coach Deion Sanders, Colorado has landed a top 25 class in each of the previous two seasons, but that streak may be coming to an end in 2026.
On the field, it’s been a rough season for the Buffaloes. Coming off a nine-win 2024 season, the Buffaloes are 3-7 and will not be in a bowl game this season.
Despite this, it will still be important for the Buffs to end the season on a high note. There will have to be changes this offseason if they want to get back to a bowl game and compete for a Big 12 title like they did in 2024.
With the expanded College Football Playoff now, winning the Big 12 championship nearly guarantees a spot in the dance. The Buffaloes hope that they can bounce back in 2026 to compete for this title and playoff berth.
The 2026 recruiting class might not play a big role in between the lines for the team on the field next season, but they are the building blocks of the future.