Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Making Starting Quarterback Change
The future is finally now.
Highly-touted freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is expected to start for the Colorado Buffaloes this Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers, according to a report by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
This move comes after senior transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter's eight inconsistent starts for the Buffs, struggling in his jump from Group of Five to Power Four competition.
Julian Lewis Era To Officially Begin This Saturday
Coach Deion Sanders implied the decision after Colorado's blowout loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night, where Lewis saw his first extended stretch of collegiate action.
"Let's stick JuJu getting experience, he's getting the opportunity," Sanders said after the game. "That's where we are right now."
Lewis got a fair shake on Saturday as the contest got significantly out of hand, completing nine of 17 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. On one of his first throws, he connected deep with wide receiver Omarion Miller for a 59-yard score.
It was just the second game this season Lewis has seen action in, logging four pass attempts in week 2 against the Delaware Blue Hens. "Coach Prime" was cautious with the freshman long-thought to be quarterback Shedeur Sanders' successor, but he's reached a point of trust.
"Sometimes you want guys to just throw somebody out there, so you can see him. I'm more protective as a father spirit, as an athlete spirit, as a guy who knows this game," "I got to protect him. I can't throw him out there and he's not fully ready, and now you jump all over him, and now we in a mental health situation."
Sanders Sticking It Out With Freshman?
Before he'd even flipped his commitment from the USC Trojans to Colorado in 2024, Lewis was a fan-favorite in Boulder. The "#WeWantJuJu" movement pushed for the youngster in every which way, and it reaches its payoff this Saturday.
But this late in the season, questions have swirled about whether this decision will be the Buffaloes' last at the quarterback spot. Lewis can play two games to preserve a redshirt and extra year of eligibility, but Colorado has three games left against West Virginia, Arizona State and Kansas State.
That process is to be determined, per Sanders.
"I don't know his thought process or his parents'. I have no idea," Sanders said. "I just control what we can control. I'm proud the kid got an opportunity. Sometimes you're forced to do some things that probably should be done anyway. I'm glad he got an opportunity. He got his feet wet a little bit. He got to see blitzes, just real play, and what he needed to work on. And he will. He's a worker. He's going to try his best to get it done. But I'm glad we got to that conclusion."
Kaidon Salter Experiment Evaporates
On the flip side, this move to Lewis likely ends Salter's college career. If this is it, the Liberty Flames transfer unceremoniously ends his season with just 86 yards and two benchings over his final pair of starts.
For the season, Salter completed 63.1 percent of his throws for 1,242 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had a 133.1 passer rating (13th among Big 12 quarterbacks) and 72.1 QBR. On the ground, he rushed 88 times for 293 yards and five scores.
Potential was always there, but Salter's accuracy issues and a lack of poise under pressure led to far too many miscues and stalled drives. The page has turned to Lewis in hopes of lighting a late fire under Colorado's aimless offense.