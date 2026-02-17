Colorado Buffaloes Offer Accomplished Defensive Lineman Recruit

Coach Deion Sanders isn't taking needs for granted anymore.

He's failed to construct a proper run game or run defense three years into his tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes, so the interior was a priority this offseason. The latest person of interest is defensive tackle recruit Joshua Shaw Jr., a talented yet currently unranked Illinois-born prospect.

Colorado Offers Joseph Shaw Jr.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Shaw Jr. doesn't have a profile on most recruiting sites, but that doesn't mean his history isn't intriguing. Self-listed at 6-3 and 300 pounds, he's played defensive tackle and offensive guard for IC Catholic Prep in Elmhurst, Illinois, a prominent suburb of Chicago.

He had a solid junior season in Elmhurst, sticking out as a man amongst boys. In seven games, He registered 19 tackles (four for loss) and one sack. Previously, Shaw attended Mount Carmel Caravan (Illinois) High School, half an hour southeast. He played both sides and held his own.

While Colorado was Shaw's first FBS offer, he's garnered interest from around the Power Four, primarily the Big Ten. Indiana, Nebraska and Michigan State invited him to camps, while Purdue offered him an unofficial visit.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In the Group of Six, Wyoming, Akron and Toledo have put their feelers out. Chicago State is Shaw's only other official offer.

Sanders is searching for a diamond in the rough with Shaw. The Midwest, especially Illinois, isn't exactly an NFL factory.

However, Shaw has dimensions and ability worth a closer look and has started to make his recruiting push. Expect other FBS programs to take notice of his sharp release and mauling presence as the 2027 cycle heats up.

The Future Of Colorado's Defensive Line

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Warren Sapp in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shaw would add to a currently barren Colorado class of 2027, as cornerback Devon Dericho, who committed last Thursday, is the Buffaloes' only commit down that road. Cornerback Dolph McDonald was pledged but de-committed on Jan. 25

And despite the Buffs losing nearly all of its defensive line to the transfer portal or graduation this offseason, the unit will have at most two true freshmen. Domata Peko Jr. and Joseph Peko, the three-star recruit sons of now-former Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko, committed to playing in Boulder. However, Joseph went through National Signing Day without putting pen to paper.

In 2026, Coach Prime will have to rely on veteran portal additions to improve the line. But he added two standouts to the interior, New Mexico State's Ezra Christensen and Tulane's Santana Hopper. The duo should start at defensive line alongside another solid G6 addition in Appalachian State nose tackle Dylan Manuel.

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) sacks North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

He made sure to find experience for depth. Maryland's Sedrick Smith, Baylor's Samu Taumanopepe and Coastal Carolina's Tyler Moore will join the line's lone returner in Quency Wiggins.

Sanders went far but under the radar for the edges, adding Charlotte's Yamil Talib, UAlbany's Balansama Kamara, San Jose State's Villi Taufatofua, North Dakota State's Toby Anene, James Madison's Immanuel Ezeogu and Monmouth's Lamont Lester.

While Colorado's defensive future is fuzzy, improvement in 2026 could catapult the line back into a position where homegrown talent can take root.