Colorado Enters Recruiting Race for Four-Star Running Back With SMU, Oklahoma State

The Colorado Buffaloes made a recruiting move in the later stages of a four-star running back’s cycle, giving him his 33rd FBS scholarship offer.

Javian Jones-Priest is a class of 2027 running back listed as a four-star recruit by two of the three major recruiting sites. He would be Colorado’s second four-star of the 2027 class and go a long way in shaping its offense of the future.

How Javian Jones-Priest became a four-star recruit

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jones-Priest plays his high school ball for the Martin High School Warriors in Arlington, Texas. He’s been a meaningful contributor in their varsity backfield for the past two seasons, starting as a rotational back in 2024.

That season, Jones-Priest rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns, with an additional 41 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game. He appeared in just six games that season, but the work he did in that sample size proved he was ready to take over as the bell cow running back.

He did just that as a junior in 2025, rushing for 1,154 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 37 yards through the air. He appeared in all 10 games for the Warriors in 2025 and averaged an impressive eight yards per carry.

His performance drew immediate attention from recruiting staffs across the country.

Colorado’s Recruiting Battle for Javian Jones-Priest

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) sacks Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Maealiuaki Smith (8) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jones-Priest is listed by 247Sports as a four-star recruit, the No. 49 recruit from the state of Texas, the No. 27 running back and the No. 362 overall recruit in the class of 2027.

As is typical for a player of that pedigree, Jones-Priest has received abundant offers from the FBS level.

The first offer he received came from the North Texas Mean Green over a year ago, on April 2, 2025. He received three other Group of Five offers before receiving his first Power Four offer from the Kansas State Wildcats on May 6, 2025.

Since then, his offers have poured in, and so have the recruiting visits. According to Rivals, Jones-Priest took an unofficial visit to SMU on March 26 and an official visit to Northwestern on May 7. He also has future official visits lined up to Oklahoma State on May 29, SMU on June 5, TCU on June 11 and Oregon on June 19.

The Cowboys and Mustangs seem to be Colorado’s primary competition. Rivals gives a 25.9 percent confidence rating to Jones-Priest committing to the Mustangs, the highest of any team to extend an offer his way. SMU has received a high degree of attention from Jones-Priest, given that it is the only school he is scheduled to visit twice as it stands. Additionally, the Mustangs campus lies just 23 miles away from Jones-Priest’s high school, giving him the opportunity to remain close to home.

Oklahoma State holds the advantage of the longest relationship with Jones-Priest on the recruiting trail. Eric Morris, who offered Jones-Priest his first FBS scholarship at North Texas, is now at the helm of Oklahoma State.

How Can Colorado Win Jones-Priest Over?

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the Buffaloes throwing their name into the mix so late in Jones-Priest’s recruiting cycle, coach Deion Sanders and company have a good deal of ground to make up.

The main goal should be getting an official visit scheduled as soon as possible. Coach Prime’s success rate with recruits who have visited Boulder is notable, and a visit would certainly keep Jones-Preist from making up his mind for a little longer.

The longer the Buffaloes can keep their foot in the door at this point, the better. As time goes on, their chances of becoming a real option for Jones-Priest should only increase.

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