Andre Adams Names Dream Team of Colorado Recruiting Targets

On Sunday, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback commit Andre Adams from the class of 2027 named his dream teammates he’d love to bring to Boulder.

Adams named three pass catchers, one of whom would require a commitment flip to end up with the Buffs.

Wide Receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) passes the ball during their game at Clarksville High School Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly-Murray is a four-star wide receiver recruit out of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina and the No. 37 player in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports.

The 5-10, 170-pound receiver’s ranking comes with good reason, as he’s been highly productive in high school so far.

As a sophomore, he racked up 1,202 yards and 13 touchdowns on 81 receptions, good for an average of 14.8 yards per catch. Then, he followed that up with 957 yards and 14 touchdowns on 64 catches for an average of 15 yards per reception his junior year.

Kelly-Murray has been heavily recruited by the likes of Virginia Tech, Illinois, Wake Forest and Arkansas, but Colorado is right in the mix now. The Buffaloes scheduled a recruiting visit with him from June 19-21, which will go a long way in determining if they have a real chance to land the shifty receiver as a primary target for Adams.

Four-star QB and Colorado commit Andre Adams spoke to @josh_newberg about the players he wants to bring to Boulder with him 👀



- four-star TE and Alabama commit Colt Lupris

- three-star WR Jaden Baldwin

- four-star WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray pic.twitter.com/CGxAtgAzBA — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) April 28, 2026

Tight End Colt Lumpris

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lumpris is a four-star recruit from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, the No. 6 player from the state of New Jersey and the No. 16 tight end in the class of 2027.

He will be a harder get for Colorado, as the Buffaloes are already on the outside looking in. He committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 9, 2025, and has a visit to Tuscaloosa scheduled for May 29, according to 247Sports.

Even if he were to flip his commitment, Colorado still has some ground to make up. 247Sports also reports that Lumpris is scheduled to visit the Michigan Wolverines later this summer, traveling to Anne Arbor on June 5.

Colorado has extended an offer to the 6-6, 249-pound tight end, but has yet to schedule a visit with him. But if the Buffs can somehow make a push back into his recruiting circle with the help of Adams, he’d go a long way in crafting Colorado’s offense of the future.

Wide Receiver Jaden Baldwin

Basha wide receiver Jaden Baldwin (2) sprints after a reception against Brophy Prep during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baldwin is a three-star recruit from Chandler, Arizona, who has a visit to Colorado scheduled for June 12, according to 247Sports.

During his junior high school season, he recorded 820 yards and six touchdowns on 64 receptions for an average of 12.8 yards per catch. He stands 5-11, 180 pounds, and is listed as the No. 13 player in the state of Arizona according to 247Sports.

For the Buffaloes to secure Baldwin for Adams, they will have to outrun four other schools primarily. 247Sports lists Baldwin’s interest meter as warm for Penn State, Iowa State, Pittsburgh and UNLV, along with Colorado. The only one of those schools Baldwin has a visit scheduled to is Penn State, so in all likelihood, the Buffaloes will likely be in competition with the Nittany Lions throughout the summer.

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