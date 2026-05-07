Buffaloes Lock in Official Visit With Four-Star Defensive Line Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2027 recruiting class is beginning to take shape. In a recent development, they’ve begun keying in on what would be their second four-star commitment of the class.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs have scheduled an official visit with four-star defensive lineman Khyren Haywood from May 15 to 17.

Defensive Lineman Khyren Haywood’sHigh School Career

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Haywood excelled on the Guyer High School Wildcats’ defensive line in Denton, Texas. He’s been a varsity starter for all three years of his high school career, taking leaps in development with each new season.

After playing nine games as a freshman in 2023, Haywood played all 14 for the Wildcats in 2024. He was a tackling machine as the first line of defense for Guyer, recording 67 total tackles, 56 of which were unassisted, 22 were for loss, five sacks, 23 quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

He earned the right to rush the passer based on his sophomore campaign, and it showed up on the field during his junior campaign. Haywood tallied 11.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss as a junior. In addition, he still recorded an impressive 61 total tackles, 39 of which were solo, 22 quarterback hurries, an interception and a pass breakup.

Colorado’s Recruiting Competition for Khyren Haywood

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; A Kansas State Wildcats fan plays with Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip during a break in the action at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The 6-1, 270-pound lineman’s production has garnered major attention from FBS programs. ESPN lists Haywood as a four-star recruit, the No. 33 recruit from the state of Texas and the No. 18 defensive tackle recruit in the class of 2027. In addition, Rivals lists Haywood as the No. 531 overall recruit in the class.

As a result, Haywood has gathered 35 FBS offers, 29 of which come from Power Four teams. Colorado’s primary competition seemingly comes from across the Big 12. Haywood has been paying a great deal of attention to the Kansas State Wildcats. According to Rivals, Haywood has unofficially visited the Wildcats twice and has an official visit scheduled for June 12.

Rivals lists Kansas State as Haywood’s most likely landing spot, giving a 38.8 percent confidence rating to him committing there. The only other team that ranks above the Buffaloes on that scale is the Texas Longhorns, whom Rivals gives 20.9 percent confidence in.

According to Rivals, Haywood unofficially visited Texas three times in 2024 but has yet to set up an official visit.

Khyren Haywood's Affect on Colorado’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Andre Adams announces his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haywood would mark Colorado’s second four-star recruit in the 2027 class, as it landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Andre Adams on April 14.

Haywood would do a great deal in boosting the stock of the Buffaloes’ 2027 class, as it currently ranks 60th in the country according to 247Sports. He would join three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairley, who, like Haywood, is a slightly undersized but productive tackle. The pair would form a lethal duo up front and help a Colorado run defense that has struggled for most of Coach Prime’s tenure in Boulder.

With the Buffs’ official visit being the first of Haywood’s career, Sanders and company will have the chance to make an all-important first impression. If Haywood can leave Boulder with his preference leaning towards the Buffaloes, it’ll be a much tougher job for Kansas State and other programs to compete.

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