Colorado Buffaloes Building Recruiting Relationship With Top Lineman in the State

The Colorado Buffaloes may have found their first recruit of interest on the offensive line in the 2028 recruiting class.

Following the opening of the class of 2028 contact period on June 15, Colorado hosted its Elite 5v5 Lineman Camp, and a local star stood out. Three-star interior offensive line recruit Kaden Myers, out of Windsor High School in Windsor, Colorado, had an excellent performance and may be pursued by coach Deion Sanders and his staff shortly.

Kaden Myers’s high school career

Windsor football players Kaden Myers, left, and Carson Wallace celebrate after a Class 3A semifinal game against Holy Family on Nov. 29, 2025. Windsor won 21-14. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite only playing two seasons of high school football thus far, Myers has emerged as one of the top prospects from the state of Colorado. 247Sports lists him as a three-star recruit, the No. 4 recruit from the state of Colorado, the No. 18 interior offensive lineman and the No. 332 overall recruit in the 2028 class.

He stands an impressive 6-4, 290 pounds, and has been one of the star pupils of “The Dungeon” training program during his high school career. The program is owned and operated by former Buffs and NFL offensive lineman Matt McChesney, who has developed a number of the state’s top offensive line recruits in recent years.

One such recruit was unanimous four-star recruit Jackson Roper, who was the top recruit from the state of Colorado in the class of 2027 per 247Sports and ESPN.

While the Buffaloes missed out on Roper, they can avenge themselves in their push for Myers. So far, their recruitment of him is off to a fast start, as he was named to the final five of the camp and was a top performer.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ competition for Kaden Myers

Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard watches his team warm up before the Oregon State Spring Game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Buffaloes make their push for Myers’s commitment, they’ll do battle with a number of FBS programs. Myers has received Division I offers from the Oregon State Beavers and UNLV Rebels (per his account on X) to this point.

Colorado State football coach Jim Mora during spring practice on March 24, 2026. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, a number of other schools have expressed interest in him. According to his social media, Myers will be attending camps for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas State Wildcats, Colorado State Rams, Arizona State Sun Devils and Wyoming Cowboys throughout the summer.

Offers from many of those schools, in addition to the Buffaloes, are likely to come pouring in following his camp performances. If Colorado wants to set itself apart, it should extend an offer his way early in his recruiting process. It will allow the Buffs to get ahead of the aforementioned programs and make a valuable first impression that could be hard to sway.

How Gunnar White can help the Colorado Buffaloes land Kaden Myers

Had a good time competing at the @CUBuffsFootball Elite 5v5 Lineman Camp. Honored to be named a top performer and earn a spot in the Final Five, competing against some of the camp’s best talent. 📈



Big thanks to @Coach_Gunnar, @ghegamin, @AndreGurode, and all the coaches and… pic.twitter.com/fSlpbvbzGO — Kaden Myers 3⭐️ (@kaden_myers_72) June 18, 2026

Arguably, the biggest key to Colorado’s success in recruiting Myers will be who takes the lead on his recruitment process. The best man for that job is Buffs offensive line coach Gunnar White.

White has been very successful in the 2027 class. He’s landed commitments from four recruits on the offensive line and is the No. 6 recruiter in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. White already connected with Myers at Colorado’s Elite 5v5 Lineman Camp, so he can simply grow that connection as CU recruits him.

Having White take the lead on Myers’s recruitment is the smartest choice the Buffs could make. It would substantially increase their chances of landing Colorado’s top lineman this time around and avenge their loss of Roper in the 2027 class.

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