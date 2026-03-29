One Key Colorado Recruit for Deion Sanders to Keep Home

While the Colorado Buffaloes have prioritized adding talent through the transfer portal and retaining the talent that is on the roster, freshman recruiting is still something that is quite important especially for recruits in Boulder.

Colorado Coach Deion Sanders seems to be changing his approach when it comes to high school recruiting by giving a little more focus on a potential offensive line recruit for 2028.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colton Ott

Three-star offensive line recruit Colton Ott is an in-state prospect for Colorado. Currently, he stands at 6-4, 310 pounds with a focus on playing along the interior of the offensive line. This spring, Ott went to visit the Buffaloes during spring practice and shared some of his thoughts with Rivals reporter Brandon Huffman.

“I like Coach White a lot. I watched a practice there and had a great time with him. He likes me as an interior offensive lineman. I’m good playing either, guard or center. I can snap a little bit,” Ott told Rivals.

Ott has started his process of figuring out where he wants to play college football and being able to talk to coaches already about where he might fit is a great start. Can offensive line coach Gunnar White help reel in Ott to the Buffs?

For the Buffaloes, the ability to continue to find serviceable offensive lineman is a vital part to win at the highest level. Even more than that, finding players who can be versatile helps a lot, especially when injuries pile up.

Even though Ott is a recruit for 2028, this could be a great fit for both sides, and the advantage of Ott being from Boulder could be what gets the deal done. Interestingly, Colorado is currently pursuing another talented offensive lineman from the state of Colorado in the class of 2027, four-star recruit Jackson Roper.

Roper is the top player from Colorado in his recruiting class, and the Buffs have their work cut out for them when it comes to landing Roper over programs like Oregon and USC. Could White and the Colorado coaching staff convince both Ott and Roper to stay home and become key parts of the Buffaloes offensive line?

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Additional College Options for Colton Ott

According to Rivals, Ott also visited Arizona State in early March. With that in mind, there is some Big 12 competition for Colorado to be able to add Ott to the roster.

Ott recently announced that he received a scholarship offer from Purdue while on a visit with the Boilermakers. The opportunity to play in the Big Ten could definitely be something that interests Ott, with an elite level of competition, especially in the trenches.

No matter what Ott decides to do, Colorado will definitely continue pushing to recruit him to play in Boulder. The opportunity to have homegrown talent is not something Colorado has had the luxury of doing very often. Ott's versatility to play guard or center is something to look out for in this recruiting process.

As Ott begins his junior season, this is an interesting situation to watch to see what other universities find interest in Ott for 2028.