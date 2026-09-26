Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Target Gets Unusual Look in Waco

One of Colorado’s 2028 quarterback targets will watch the Buffaloes in person Saturday (only that he will be coming as a Baylor visitor). Three-star quarterback recruit Cayden Dixon is expected at McLane Stadium while Colorado opens its Big 12 campaign in Waco.

On3’s public visit tracker lists Dixon and 2028 offensive tackle Henry Angeley for Sept. 26, while national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman reported Friday that Baylor’s recruiting section is sold out. For Colorado, the road game now doubles as an evaluation window in front of at least one prospect it has offered.

McLane Stadium gives Colorado a different recruiting setting Saturday, with a Buffaloes quarterback target visiting Baylor. | Destination Waco / Visit Waco, TX

Because Baylor owns Dixon’s visit, Colorado will not have control of his itinerary, but he will have to watch both teams under the same game-day conditions. For the Buffaloes, it creates a recruiting opportunity they would not normally get on a road weekend.

Cayden Dixon gives the road game a Colorado recruiting angle

Dixon, a 2028 quarterback at Briarcrest Christian in Memphis, appears on both Colorado’s and Baylor’s offer lists. He took to X to announce his Colorado offer, writing a simple message: “COLORADO OFFERED!!!”

Earlier this summer, after a Baylor camp, Dixon wrote on X that he was “blessed and honored to receive an offer from Baylor University.” The context here is important because Saturday is not his first contact with the Bears. He has already worked out in front of their staff and earned an offer from them.

The underlying history makes Saturday a little more than a regular opposition team recruiting visit. Dixon is a player both staffs have evaluated and offered, so he really gets to witness how each program looks once things get serious.

Deion Sanders explained Colorado’s roster-building standard during Big 12 Media Days in Frisco on July 7. | Matthew Jonas/Daily Camera

Angeley, a 2028 offensive tackle from Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas, is also scheduled for the Baylor visit. His presence adds another young prospect to the recruiting audience, but Dixion is the clear Colorado connection here because the Buffs have extended an offer to him.

Deion Sanders has already explained Colorado’s recruiting filter

Colorado coach Deion Sanders gave important context for early recruiting decisions during Big 12 Media Days in Frisco. While discussing how the Buffaloes assembled its roster, Sanders said the staff looks beyond a recruit’s ranking.

“It’s not just grabbing the guy who is a four-star or five-star. It’s the guys that fit,” Sanders said during his podium session.

Sanders wasn’t specifically referring to Dixon here. He was explaining the standard Colorado uses when adding players, and the approach is relevant with a 2028 quarterback whose evaluation can still change before signing day. An early offer provides staff enough time to establish the relationship while continuing to evaluate the fit.

Baylor controls the visit, but Colorado still gets four quarters

Colorado’s quarterback development is one part of the program Cayden Dixon can evaluate while watching the Buffaloes in Waco | CU Buffs

It's obvious Colorado won’t be able to give Dixon a chance to have a tour at Folsom Field this weekend. To say the least, he gets a live look at how Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion uses the offense, how the Buffaloes handle a Big 12 road environment, and how the team will respond to last weekend's disappointing outing at Evanston.

The game starts at 10 a.m. MT on ESPN2, so Dixon will not have to rely on clips or a later conversation to make his assessment of Colorado. He will be in the same field while the Buffaloes try to make a point this time around.

Baylor owns the itinerary Saturday, but Colorado still gets four quarters to make an impression on a quarterback it is eyeing.

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