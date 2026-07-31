Colorado Competing for Fast-Rising East Coast Quarterback Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes have gone quarterback hunting for the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

Colorado extended an offer to incoming Mater Dei High of Santa Ana quarterback Cameron Pooley, who represents the former class. But the Buffaloes are now pursuing a fast-rising talent representing the latter recruiting cycle and the DMV area.

Who Colorado is Offering for 2028 Cycle

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado extended an offer out to Virginia talent Anthony Turner on July 30, per his X account, which cites both coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion in his Buffaloes opportunity.

Marion is an intriguing one here in this offer, given his past ties out east. He previously coached at William and Mary and remains connected to the DMV (Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia) region.

Colorado offers a still-growing 6-5 dual-threat. Turner combined for 2,613 total yards and scored 25 touchdowns (five rushing) for Landstown High School in Virginia Beach.

Turner already ranks as the state's top overall recruit for the 2028 class per 247Sports. Plus, he's coming close to 20 scholarship offers in his possession, already with his junior season of prep football approaching.

Turner throws one of the best deep passes in his state and can go after having the strongest arm in this class. He's threaded the needle deep between defenders on film. Additionally, he throws with a tremendous arc that gets the ball softly into his receiver's hands.

Colorado's 2028 Quarterback Targets

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) hands the ball off to running back Damian Henderson (26) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado clearly is emphasizing making quarterback a big priority for the 2028 class. Projected 2026 starter Julian Lewis would become eligible for the NFL Draft by that year. Plus, CU will need depth for current four-star verbal pledge at quarterback Andre Adams.

Turner isn't the only notable 2028 prospect Colorado is pursuing behind center. Here's who else the Buffaloes are targeting, per 247Sports:

Hudson Price: The Calvary Baptist Academy of Shreveport, Louisiana, fast-riser landed his first Power Four conference offer from the Buffaloes back in May 2026. Price told Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI that he loved what Colorado and Sanders did for Shedeur Sanders plus is energized to see how Lewis fares this season.

Theodore Lee: This talent hails from in-state, as Lee stars for Centennial High in Colorado and got offered on July 23. Lee is another 6-5 talent comparable to Turner.

Cayden Dixon: The Briarcrest Christian High standout from Memphis, Tennessee, pulled in his offer on May 27. The 6-1 passer most recently landed an offer from Colorado's Big 12 rival, Baylor, arriving after his June 20 camp appearance in Waco.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ayden Edwards: Colorado rarely dips out to California for recruits. Yet Edwards becomes one of the 2028 talents the Buffaloes are pursuing from Tustin High in Orange County. The 6-4, strong-armed Edwards landed his CU offer on May 14.

Titus Huard: Like Lee, Huard rises as one more in-state priority for Colorado. Except the Valor Christian star's offer arrived even earlier on Feb. 1. His father is former NFL quarterback Brock Huard.

But with his current 91 rating by 247Sports, Turner officially becomes the highest-rated quarterback Colorado is chasing in the next recruiting cycle. He presents the wicked arm strength and mobility to thrive in Marion's "Go-Go" offense for the future. He'd also become the tallest quarterback recruit in the era of Sanders at Boulder. Landing him can ignite a fiery start for Colorado's 2028 cycle.

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