Colorado Recruiting Target Marquis Fennell Announcing Commitment

The Colorado Buffaloes prioritized three-star athlete Marquis Fennell since May, including hosting the two-way threat on the Boulder campus.

Fennell is set to put an end to his recruiting chase at approximately 3 p.m. PT with his commitment. Perhaps he can follow three-star linebacker Jahmiere-Daniels Portis to Boulder, who announced one day earlier. Here's where things stand between Colorado and Fennell, including where the Buffaloes go from here.

Colorado Losing Grip on Marquis Fennell?

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Signs point to Colorado taking the recruiting loss here this week.

247Sports' reporter and Florida State insider Brendan Simmons has placed a prediction for the Seminoles to land Fennell. According to On3's prediction machine, Stanford is expected to land Fennell.

That means coach Deion Sanders' alma mater is unlikely positioned to claim this win on the trail. However, all recruits don't become an official member of the university until they sign their National Letter of Intent, which isn't until December.

Even if Colorado loses here, the Buffaloes and their coaching staff can still attempt to re-recruit Fennell. Sanders has pulled off this tactic before. He swooped up Travis Hunter from the clutches of Florida State during the time Coach Prime led Jackson State. Quarterback Julian Lewis represents the last prominent late addition to Colorado, who flipped from USC less than a month before the December 2024 National Signing Day.

What Marquis Fennell Once Said About Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fennell dropped a glowing take on the Buffaloes following his May visit, which he shared to Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI.

"Talking to Deion was good. We actually took past the amount of time we had, and he definitely shared some great stuff with me that I am going to take back and help my team improve," Fennell said back on May 19.

But he also had a conversation with incoming offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, as Fennell revealed the coach had a specific plan for Fennell.

"They have a position designed just for me called the 'Zebra' that does both running back and wide receiver, which stands out," Fennell said.

Florida State more than likely designed a similar position tailored made for Fennell. It just so happens that Marion's past coaching mentor is former Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. FSU still plans to keep the offense with head coach Mike Norvell calling the plays.

Where Colorado Turns to Plus Possible Curveball

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Florida State obviously is trending up for Fennell. However, there's this curveball.

Stanford rose as one more ACC contender for his services, and Fennell visited the Cardinal in May, per 247Sports. Other coach representatives outside of Florida State can very well aim to deliver one last sales pitch to win him over one more time.

In the event Colorado still loses here, there's an even more high-profile talent to watch. Four-star wide receiver from Gibonna, Pennsylvania Khalil Taylor isn't out of the Buffaloes' race just yet. On3/Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong says Colorado is making a big push for the blue chip wideout. Taylor won't announce his decision until July 6 and has Nebraska, Penn State and Alabama all over him.

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