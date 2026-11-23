The Colorado Buffaloes lost their hopes of bowl eligibility in a 35-28 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday. The Bearcats were led by a star performance from running back Cole Tabb, who racked up 230 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns.

Colorado had a few star performances of its own, but they weren’t enough to outweigh the shortcomings of several other positions. Here’s a report card on the Buffaloes’ matchup against the Bearcats, grading each position in the loss.

Quarterback: F

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Wilson’s three interceptions cost the Buffaloes the game despite how well their offense hung in through the majority of the contest. His yardage totals were primarily the work of his receivers’ run-after-catch on contested passes and a well-schemed play by offensive coordinator Brennan Marion for receiver Ernest Campbell’s touchdown.

Running back: B

The Buffaloes’ running backs were efficient when given opportunities; they just didn’t see many throughout the course of this game. The Buffaloes averaged 4.3 yards per carry, but with only 28 carries across the team as a whole, no back in particular had a chance to establish himself as a workhorse.

Wide receiver: A+

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Kenny Worthy (8) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s receivers were almost single-handedly responsible for keeping Colorado in this game. The contested catches they were making were spectacular, and the run-after-catch they then generated led to two of their three touchdowns.

Tight end: C+

Colorado’s tight ends were solid in their run blocking again this week, but with few rushing opportunities, Colorado needed them to be more involved in the receiving game to truly make an impact on the game’s outcome. However, Charlie Williams was the only tight end to record a catch yet again, with just one for 25 yards.

Offensive line: A

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs with the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats defensive end Patrick Bauer (10) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson’s turnover issues certainly weren’t the result of his pressure in the backfield. The offensive line kept Cincinnati’s pass rush at bay throughout the game and created lanes for the Buffs’ rushing attack when it was utilized; a near-perfect performance.

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Defensive tackles: C-

Colorado’s defensive line was bolstered by a very solid performance by Santana Hopper, but the inability to seal gaps and slow down Tabb knocks this performance down a peg.

Edge rushers: B-

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Toby Anene (53) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s edge rushers came through in some crucial moments, like the strip-sack by Toby Anene and the subsequent recovery by Immanuel Ezeogu, or Yamil Talib’s sack. However, they failed to set the edge on a number of occasions, allowing Tabb to run free on the exterior as well.

Linebackers: A-

Colorado’s linebackers were rock-solid once again, with Gideon ESPN Lampron, Liona Lefau and Tyler Martinez racking up a combined 32 tackles. They, too, struggled to put a damper on Tabb, but if it weren’t for their contributions, he would’ve had an even more damaging performance.

Cornerbacks: D-

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) tips a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes’ cornerbacks weren’t tested much with how successful Cincinnati’s rushing attack was. That said, when they were tested, they provided little resistance. Bearcats quarterback JC French IV completed all but one of his 19 pass attempts, and the corners were just as guilty of the lack of edge setting against Tabb.

Safeties: C-

While Randon Fontenette had a terrific game once again, Ben Finneseth was a liability in relief of Naeten Mitchell. His pursuit angles were poor at best, and he missed a damaging number of tackles in this game. As good as Fontenette was, Finneseth dragged this position group down.

Special teams: A-

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos punter Daniel Gerlach (38) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One positive takeaway was the performance of Colorado’s special teams. Damon Greaves was solid as always in the punting game and Colorado’s return game even looked revitalized in this game. Lots to build on from the Buffs’ specialists, especially once kicker Elliot Arnold is fully healthy.

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