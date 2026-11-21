The Colorado Buffaloes’ bowl eligibility has been on the line ever since their loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 10. Now, another road test, and their final one of the season, stands between them and keeping that eligibility alive.

Colorado will battle a Cincy rushing attack that got a major boost this week, hoping that mike linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron and safety Randon Fontenette, who’ve won three-straight combined Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Awards, can step up and fill gaps.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) reacts to his play in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Follow along for live score updates and everything else you need to know about the Buffaloes’ matchup against the Bearcats.

Three things we learned

The unfortunate takeaway from Colorado's season was that this talented roster simply couldn't put it all together at any point. Against Cincinnati, the offense found its rhythm for the most part, but the defense collapsed, allowing 35 points as Cole Tabb went for 230 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns. But early in the year, the defense was keeping Colorado in games while the offense floundered.

The next thing we learned was that Colorado simply can't compete at the Big 12 level with the quarterback room it has. Wilson is simply too turnover-prone to play Power Four football, as his habits of staring down routes and throwing into double, triple and even quadruple coverage revealed themselves to be an unshakable part of his game.

But finally, Colorado saw the true damage of its injury issues come to fruition in this game. Ben Finneseth was a liability at safety, and the Bearcats exposed him time and again. On the interior defensive line, Dylan Manuel wasn't himself while dealing with an apparent hand injury, and it led to major gaps on the inside. Colorado would've even stood a better chance at hitting its 60-yard field goal attempt had Elliot Arnold been cleared to play today.

Regardless, Colorado returns home for its final game of the season against the UCF Knights with no more bowl hopes, as it was officially eliminated from contention today.

Fourth quarter: 35-28, Cincinnati

0:33 - Isaac Wilson stares down a route and fires into double coverage for his third interception of the game, allowing Cincinnati to kneel out the clock and end the game. Final: 35-28, Bearcats.

1:53 - The Bearcats find initial success with the run game, but are forced to punt after a false start sets them behind the chains.

6:54 - Colorado's run game finds more success, this time behind Richard Young and Damian Henderson II. But on 4th-and-3, Isaac Wilson throws a back-shoulder fade to DeAndre Moore Jr. in double coverage that falls incomplete, and the Bearcats take over on downs.

12:22 - FUMBLE CINCINNATI: The Bearcats march down the field, but once they get in the red zone, edge rusher Immanuel Ezeogu drills quarterback JC French IV from his blind side, with Toby Anene recovering the fumble.

Third quarter: 35-28, Cincinnati

2:09 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: Joseph Williams makes the play of his season, snagging a one-handed catch on the sideline while stiff-arming a defender, creating enough space for himself to break free for a touchdown. Colorado cuts Cincy's lead to 35-28.

3:00 - TOUCHDOWN CINCINNATI: Colorado initially appears to have the Bearcats' offense spinning its tires, but it loses track of Cole Tabb on a slip screen and he gashes the Buffs' defense for another touchdown. Cincinnati leads 35-21.

6:36 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: The Buffaloes establish the run early in the drive, setting up DeAndre Moore Jr. in one-on-one coverage for a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Cincinnati leads 28-21.

7:53 - TOUCHDOWN CINCINNATI: Cincinnati's drive starts deep in its own territory, but a good run by running back Zion Johnson and a facemask penalty on Colorado set the Bearcats up at midfield. A holding call against Colorado gives Cincinnati another first down, and a series of handoffs to Cole Tabb closes out the drive. Tabb fights through multiple defenders to score a touchdown and give Cincinnati a 28-14 lead.

12:08 - After two rushes, Isaac Wilson has his pass batted down at the line of scrimmage on third down. The Bearcats force a three-and-out in response to the one their offense settled for on the first drive.

13:47 - Colorado forces a three-and-out on the opening drive of the half. A fair-catch-interference penalty on Cincinnati sets Colorado up in advantageous field position at their own 41-yard line.

Second quarter: 21-14, Cincinnati

0:00 - MISSED FIELD GOAL COLORADO: The Buffaloes get a nice kick return from DeAndre Moore Jr., and trot out kicker Daniel Gerlach for a 60-yard field goal attempt. However, his kick comes up short as both teams head into the locker room for halftime.

0:12 - TOUCHDOWN CINCINNATI: The Buffaloes get gashed on defense by the Bearcats after the drive starts with a roughing-the-passer call against Gideon ESPN Lampron. JC French IV finds Cole Tabb on a screen pass, and he darts through a seam in the defense for a touchdown.

0:56 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: The Buffaloes capitalize on their good starting field position. A well-designed screen pass to DeKalon Taylor sets them up in the red zone, and Richard Young caps the drive with a rushing touchdown.

1:53 - The Bearcats bring the offense out on fourth down in their own territory, but a false start by Cole Tabb forces a punt. However, an illegal formation penalty on Colorado gives the Bearcats another chance to pick up the first. The Buffaloes turn their trash into treasure, though, forcing a turnover on downs and starting their next drive in Bearcats territory.

2:45 - Colorado picks up one first down by establishing the run. But the Bearcats adjust on the next set of downs and stuff the run, forcing a Colorado punt.

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5:45 - The Buffaloes overcome an illegal substitution penalty with a sack and a tackle for loss on the next set of downs. Cincinnati punts through the end zone for a touchback.

11:09 - INTERCEPTION CINCINNATI: Despite a productive drive with a good mix of the run and pass, Isaac Wilson throws into quadruple coverage for his second interception of the game.

13:58 - A false start penalty sets Cincinnati back early in the drive. The Bearcats ultimately couldn't recover, punting after a three-and-out.

First quarter: 14-7, Cincinnati

0:09 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: On another 4th-and-1, Colorado comes out in another heavy set. However, the Buffs run play-action, and speedster Ernest Campbell breaks free over the top for a 36-yard touchdown.

2:29 - TOUCHDOWN CINCINNATI: Another turnover leads to points against the Buffaloes. Colorado's poor tackling gets the better of it once again on this drive, as quarterback JC French IV runs a quarterback sneak into the end zone for a touchdown. Cincinnati leads 14-0.

8:10 - FUMBLE COLORADO: The Buffaloes pick up a nice first down after a completion to wide receiver Joseph Williams, but a fumble by fellow receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. kills Colorado's drive.

9:35 - TOUCHDOWN CINCINNATI: Poor tackling by the Buffaloes allows the Bearcats to march down the field quickly on their first drive, with running back Cole Tabb breaking the plane for the first touchdown of the game. The Bearcats lead 7-0.

12:10: INTERCEPTION CINCINNATI: After converting on a 4th-and-1 on the first drive, quarterback Isaac Wilson throws an interception to Bearcats cornerback MJ Cannon.

Pregame:

Keeping tabs on Cole Tabb

The Buffaloes will need to key in on Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb today if they have any chance of winning. He’s been the Bearcats’ engine, as he’s rushed for 977 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 107 carries this season. That’s good for an average of 9.1 yards per carry, as he has the ability to take over a game at a moment’s notice.

Colorado’s defense will need to aggressively fill gaps, and while that job primarily falls on the shoulders of Lampron and Fontenette, they’ll need some help. Look for that to come by way of Colorado’s other linebackers: Tyler Martinez and Liona Lefau. Watch for defensive coordinator Chris Marve to run plenty of his 4-3 packages to make sure both Martinez and Lefau are on the field at all times.

Martinez made his triumphant return against Houston in Week 11, as he registered five tackles in that game. As for Lefau, he’s been Mr. Consistency for Colorado’s defense this season, playing in every game and being Lampron’s partner in crime all year.

If those linebackers can have themselves a game, don’t count out Colorado’s ability to slow down Tabb.

Isaac Wilson’s key to the game

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson is going to be crucial for the Buffaloes in this game. However, don’t get it confused; that doesn’t mean he needs to go out and win it for them.

The second Wilson starts trying to play hero ball is when he will get in trouble, so his role is to play within himself today. Cincinnati’s defense has been its Achilles’ heel this season, both in the secondary and in the trenches.

All Wilson has to do is get the ball in the hands of his playmakers, taking what the defense gives him. If the defense calls for star receiver Joseph Williams to have a game, he should feed him the ball whenever possible. If it calls for him to lean on Richard Young and JaQuail Smith out of the backfield, he should do so.

While much of that comes down to the playcalling of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Wilson’s decision-making will also be a key to this game, for better or worse.

Backups needing to step up

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Ben Finneseth speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado is coming into this game banged up, though. Safety Naeten Mitchell, cornerback Cree Thomas and tight end Corbin Laisure are all out today, with defensive lineman Dylan Manuel listed as questionable.

Each of those players has had a prominent role for the Buffaloes this year, and their absences will be felt this week if their backups can’t step up in a big way.

In the defensive backfield, Colorado will be counting on safety Ben Finneseth and cornerbacks the likes of RJ Johnson and Makari Vickers this week. Those three will likely rotate through different spots in the secondary with the absences of Mitchell and Thomas.

On offense, watch for Fisher Clements, Brady Kopetz and Ben Gula to have larger roles in Marion’s 13-personnel tight end blocking sets, as those were the ones that Laisure was utilized in most commonly.

Finally, if Manuel can’t go, it’ll be up to Samu Taumanupepe and Tyler Moore to step into his role. But regardless of who makes up the interior defensive line, Colorado hopes they can contribute in run defense. Clogging up the interior would be a luxury against Tabb, and the Buffaloes will take every advantage they can get with their bowl eligibility on the line.

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